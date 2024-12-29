Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bumrah’s Perfect Comeback: Knocks Over Konstas, Riles Up Australian Crowd | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah made a fiery comeback on Day 4 at the MCG, getting Sam Konstas with a stunning delivery after his record 18-run over in the first innings. The rare mocking celebration from Bumrah sparked reactions in the crowd, which made the already intense India-Australia clash even more dramatic.

Bumrah’s Perfect Comeback: Knocks Over Konstas, Riles Up Australian Crowd | WATCH

The much-anticipated Round 2 between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Australian debutant Sam Konstas unfolded dramatically on Day 4 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bumrah, known for his precise bowling and calm demeanor, delivered a decisive blow with the third ball of his fourth over. The delivery, a perfectly pitched-up ball, breached Konstas’ defense, knocking over his stumps.

What followed was a rare animated celebration from Bumrah. The usually composed pacer mocked Konstas, gesturing to the crowd to raise their voices, mirroring the teenager’s earlier antics of rallying the home crowd.

Watch the video here:

Bumrah Takes Revenge

Earlier, the Konstas, who had made a fifty on debut, could not repeat the heroics. In the second innings, he was dismissed for a mere eight runs off 18 balls. In the first innings, Konstas had torn into Bumrah, hitting two fours and a six off his one over—a rare 18-run over, that remained the most expensive in Bumrah’s Test career.

When questioned about the aggressive batting by Konstas on Day 3, Bumrah had minimized the incident, stating that it was just another case of T20 cricket. He confidently mentioned that he could have gotten him out six or seven times and expressed eagerness for the rematch—a challenge he conquered on Day 4.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heroics NarrowGap

India started the Day 4 of their innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who continued to bat outstandingly and scored a gritty 114 off 189 balls with 11 fours and a six. However, his courageous effort was ultimately dismissed by the off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Despite Reddy’s century, India could garner only 369 runs at the end of the match while Australia took a first-innings lead of 105 runs. Mohammed Siraj, batting at tail end, remained not out on four runs off 15 balls.

Australia is leading by 190 runs after losing 5 wickets and still holds a firm grip on the game. Bumrah and Siraj have scalped important wickets, keeping India in the game.

ALSO READ | Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Filed under

Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Also Read

IndiGo Flight Delays For 16 Hours, Lead To Passenger Outrage at Mumbai Airport

IndiGo Flight Delays For 16 Hours, Lead To Passenger Outrage at Mumbai Airport

Mega Millions Website Crashes As Users Nationwide Report Outages

Mega Millions Website Crashes As Users Nationwide Report Outages

Plane Crash Again: 47 Killed With 181 Onboard Amid Landing In South Korea, Watch Video

Plane Crash Again: 47 Killed With 181 Onboard Amid Landing In South Korea, Watch Video

Influencer Candice Miller Struggles With $33.6M Debt After Husband, Real Estate Mogul, Takes His Own Life

Influencer Candice Miller Struggles With $33.6M Debt After Husband, Real Estate Mogul, Takes His Own...

Thousands Of Flights Delayed Across The US, One Dead In Deadly Tornado As Storms Hit Holiday Travelers

Thousands Of Flights Delayed Across The US, One Dead In Deadly Tornado As Storms Hit...

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox