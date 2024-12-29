Bumrah’s Perfect Comeback: Knocks Over Konstas, Riles Up Australian Crowd | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah made a fiery comeback on Day 4 at the MCG, getting Sam Konstas with a stunning delivery after his record 18-run over in the first innings. The rare mocking celebration from Bumrah sparked reactions in the crowd, which made the already intense India-Australia clash even more dramatic.

The much-anticipated Round 2 between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Australian debutant Sam Konstas unfolded dramatically on Day 4 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bumrah, known for his precise bowling and calm demeanor, delivered a decisive blow with the third ball of his fourth over. The delivery, a perfectly pitched-up ball, breached Konstas’ defense, knocking over his stumps.

What followed was a rare animated celebration from Bumrah. The usually composed pacer mocked Konstas, gesturing to the crowd to raise their voices, mirroring the teenager’s earlier antics of rallying the home crowd.

Watch the video here:

Bumrah Takes Revenge

Earlier, the Konstas, who had made a fifty on debut, could not repeat the heroics. In the second innings, he was dismissed for a mere eight runs off 18 balls. In the first innings, Konstas had torn into Bumrah, hitting two fours and a six off his one over—a rare 18-run over, that remained the most expensive in Bumrah’s Test career.

When questioned about the aggressive batting by Konstas on Day 3, Bumrah had minimized the incident, stating that it was just another case of T20 cricket. He confidently mentioned that he could have gotten him out six or seven times and expressed eagerness for the rematch—a challenge he conquered on Day 4.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heroics NarrowGap

India started the Day 4 of their innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who continued to bat outstandingly and scored a gritty 114 off 189 balls with 11 fours and a six. However, his courageous effort was ultimately dismissed by the off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Despite Reddy’s century, India could garner only 369 runs at the end of the match while Australia took a first-innings lead of 105 runs. Mohammed Siraj, batting at tail end, remained not out on four runs off 15 balls.

Australia is leading by 190 runs after losing 5 wickets and still holds a firm grip on the game. Bumrah and Siraj have scalped important wickets, keeping India in the game.

ALSO READ | Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’