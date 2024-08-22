Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks YouTube Record With Fastest 17 Million Subscribers In Just One Day

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese forward, has set yet another record, this time off the football field. Ronaldo has become the fastest person to reach 17 million subscribers on YouTube, achieving the milestone just a day after launching his channel ‘UR · Cristiano’.

Ronaldo, who has long been celebrated for his extraordinary achievements in football, continues to make history in new arenas. According to Goal.com, Ronaldo surpassed the previous record-holder, Hamster Kombat, who took seven days to reach the same subscriber count.

Ronaldo shared a video on Instagram, proudly showing his children a gold “play button” plaque awarded to him by YouTube for surpassing one million subscribers.

He captioned the post: “A gift for my family ❤️ Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!”

In addition to his YouTube success, Ronaldo boasts a massive following across various social media platforms. He has 112.6 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), 170 million on Facebook, and an incredible 636 million on Instagram, making him one of the most followed individuals in the world.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo remains a force both on and off the field. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, where he continues to showcase his footballing prowess.

However, 2024 has been a mixed year for Ronaldo in terms of on-field performance. He led Portugal in the ongoing Euro 2024, but the team was eliminated after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to France. Despite playing all five matches in the tournament, Ronaldo was unable to score a single goal, marking a rare drought in his illustrious career.

On the club front, Ronaldo has been more successful with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He has scored 49 goals and provided 13 assists in 47 matches, solidifying his impact in the league. Despite his efforts, Al Nassr recently fell short in the Saudi Super Cup final, losing 4-1 to Al Hilal, with Ronaldo managing to score in the match.

While 2024 may have brought its challenges on the pitch, Ronaldo’s ability to break records and captivate fans worldwide remains undiminished. His latest achievement on YouTube adds to a long list of accolades, proving once again that Ronaldo is a global icon both on and off the field.

