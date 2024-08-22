Guess How Much Vinesh Phogat’s Endorsement Fees Have Soared After The Paris Olympics?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who reached the final in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced a heart-wrenching setback as she was disqualified from the event. The disqualification came after she missed the weigh-in limit by just 100 grams, leaving her without a medal and disappointing fans across India.

Despite challenging the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in hopes of securing a silver medal, Vinesh’s appeal was rejected. Although the outcome in Paris was a bitter disappointment, Vinesh remains a celebrated figure in India.

Her performance has, however, significantly boosted her market value. According to a report in the Economic Times, Vinesh’s endorsement fees have surged dramatically since the Olympics. Previously, Vinesh charged around INR 25 lakh per endorsement deal. Now, her fee has soared to between INR 75 lakh and INR 1 crore per deal, reflecting her increased brand value.

At the Paris Games, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker also made headlines. Neeraj, who won a silver medal, saw his brand value rise by 30-40%, reaching approximately USD 40 million or INR 330 crore. Although he did not repeat his gold medal performance, his market appeal remains strong.

Manu Bhaker also had a remarkable Olympics, securing two bronze medals. Her brand value has skyrocketed as well, with a notable INR 1.5 crore endorsement deal with ThumbsUp. Before the Olympics, Manu’s endorsement fee was around INR 25 lakh, but it has now increased sixfold due to her impressive performance.

The Paris Games may have been challenging for Vinesh Phogat, but her enduring influence and rising brand value continue to highlight her significant role in Indian sports.

Also Read: Sri Lankan Debutant Milan Rathnayake Breaks 41-Year-Old Record With Impressive Knock