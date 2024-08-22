Thursday, August 22, 2024

Sri Lankan Debutant Milan Rathnayake Breaks 41-Year-Old Record With Impressive Knock

Sri Lankan Debutant Milan Rathnayake Breaks 41-Year-Old Record With Impressive Knock

Sri Lankan cricketer Milan Rathnayake made an unforgettable debut in Test cricket, setting a new record for the highest score by a number 9 batter in men’s red-ball cricket. Rathnayake, 28, surpassed the previous record of 71 set by India’s Balwinder Sandhu against Pakistan in Hyderabad in 1983.

In the first Test between Sri Lanka and England held in Manchester, Rathnayake shone brightly despite challenging conditions. On the opening day, Sri Lanka struggled against England’s aggressive bowling attack, which had reduced them to 113/7. England’s Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson played a crucial role in dismantling Sri Lanka’s top order, with Woakes claiming 3/32 and Atkinson adding 2/48.

Despite the pressure, Rathnayake demonstrated exceptional composure, scoring 72 runs off 135 balls. His performance was instrumental in Sri Lanka reaching 236 before the close of play on the first day. Rathnayake’s notable innings included a valuable 63-run partnership with Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva for the 8th wicket.

Rathnayake’s impressive debut innings ended when he attempted a drive shot off a delivery from young spinner Shoaib Bashir. The ball did not rise as expected, and Woakes managed to catch it comfortably at mid-on, ending Rathnayake’s innings.

After Sri Lanka’s innings folded at 236, England’s opening batsmen, Ben Duckett and Daniel Lawrence, began their innings aggressively. Despite missing Zak Crawley, the duo quickly set the pace, hitting three boundaries in just four overs.

England ended the day at 22/0, and they will look to build on this promising start on Day 2, aiming to capitalize on their ‘Bazball’ approach and put more runs on the board.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Credits India’s T20 World Cup Triumph to ‘Three Pillars,’ Says,’

addBlock

Recent Post

WATCH: CISF Response Saves Passenger’s Life After Cardiac Arrest At IGI Delhi Airport

WATCH: CISF Response Saves Passenger’s Life After Cardiac Arrest At IGI Delhi Airport

Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Dialogue With PPP Leaders To Address Power Tariff Issues

Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Dialogue With PPP Leaders To Address Power Tariff Issues

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Meets His Polish Counterpart

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Meets His Polish Counterpart

CBI To Supreme Court: Evidence In Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case Was Altered

CBI To Supreme Court: Evidence In Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case Was Altered

Tim Walz Declares “Honour Of My Life” As He Accepts VP Nomination

Tim Walz Declares “Honour Of My Life” As He Accepts VP Nomination

RBI Deputy Governor Calls For Increased Digitisation In Credit Delivery To Support MSMEs

RBI Deputy Governor Calls For Increased Digitisation In Credit Delivery To Support MSMEs

Body of Trainee Pilot Recovered from Chandil Dam Three Days After Aircraft Crash; Search Continues for Instructor

Body of Trainee Pilot Recovered from Chandil Dam Three Days After Aircraft Crash; Search Continues...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox