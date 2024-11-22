Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes YouTube Supremacy: Will He Overtake MrBeast?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the globally renowned soccer superstar and Al Nassr forward, is making headlines not only on the pitch but now on YouTube.

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes YouTube Supremacy: Will He Overtake MrBeast?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the globally renowned soccer superstar and Al Nassr forward, is making headlines not only on the pitch but now on YouTube. After an explosive start on the platform, Ronaldo is already teasing fans with his ambition to surpass YouTube’s biggest creator, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, in subscriber count.

Ronaldo, who has a penchant for breaking records, hinted at his lofty goal in a recent playful exchange with MrBeast, leaving fans speculating about what’s next for the Portuguese legend.

A Cheeky Challenge to MrBeast

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo shared a brief 14-second clip of his latest collaboration with MrBeast. The video, which has since gone viral, was captioned:
“Do you think I’ll beat @MrBeast? 😏”

In the clip, the two global icons share a lighthearted conversation about growing Ronaldo’s YouTube presence. MrBeast, the reigning king of the platform with over 200 million subscribers, offered Ronaldo some valuable advice.

“It depends what you start doing. If you start having other footballers on here and you start reacting to your best plays, I think that would crush. If you find a rhythm, I think you can make some killer content,” said MrBeast.

He went on to suggest, “I think your greatest asset is anyone will film with you, so you could have so many cool collabs. You should have Tom Brady pop in for a video, IShowSpeed, all these big names.”

Ronaldo, ever the competitor, nodded thoughtfully and responded, “Good to know,” leaving fans eager to see what collaborations might be in the pipeline.

A Record-Breaking Start on YouTube

Ronaldo’s foray into YouTube has already been historic. Upon launching his channel, he achieved a record-breaking one million subscribers in just 90 minutes—the fastest in the platform’s history.

His content thus far blends elements of his illustrious soccer career with collaborations featuring global celebrities. His recent video with MrBeast has not only amplified his YouTube presence but also ignited curiosity about his future plans on the platform.

Speculations on Upcoming Collaborations

Ronaldo’s YouTube journey has sparked discussions about potential high-profile collaborations. Suggestions from MrBeast, including appearances by seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and TikTok sensation IShowSpeed, have fueled rumors about Ronaldo’s ambitious plans.

Notably, Brady previously hinted in April that he was part of a group conversation with Ronaldo and IShowSpeed, further stoking speculation. Such collaborations would undoubtedly draw massive audiences, cementing Ronaldo’s place as a major player in the digital space.

Ronaldo’s Continued Soccer Brilliance

While Ronaldo is diversifying his reach into new media, his on-field performances remain as stellar as ever. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently extended his international goal-scoring record to 135 goals. On November 15, he netted a penalty and a stunning bicycle kick against Poland, proving he remains at the top of his game.

Can Ronaldo Topple MrBeast?

As Ronaldo balances his thriving soccer career with his burgeoning YouTube channel, the question remains: can he dethrone MrBeast as the platform’s top creator?

With his global fanbase, record-breaking achievements, and potential collaborations with A-list celebrities, the possibility seems within reach. Whether he succeeds or not, Ronaldo’s journey into the digital space is yet another example of his unrelenting drive to conquer new frontiers.

Read More : Vinicius Jr’s Future Sparks Intense Speculation

Filed under

Al Nassr forward cristiano ronaldo MrBeast Youtube
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him Embarrassed

‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him...

Asian American Women Surpass White Men In U.S. Earnings, Elon Musk Weighs In

Asian American Women Surpass White Men In U.S. Earnings, Elon Musk Weighs In

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Entertainment

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything Answered

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty Adventures

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of Cuban President

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox