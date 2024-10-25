Erik Ten Hag Defends Bold Tactical Choices In Manchester United’s Draw With Fenerbahce

Erik ten Hag addressed his surprising line-up decisions following Manchester United's spirited 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League, where Noussair Mazraoui took on an unusual role in midfield

Erik ten Hag addressed his surprising line-up decisions following Manchester United’s spirited 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League, where Noussair Mazraoui took on an unusual role in midfield. The game, held in Istanbul, saw Christian Eriksen open the scoring before Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri struck back to level the score. Tensions peaked as Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho received a red card against his former club, with both teams fighting for an edge in a tense atmosphere.

Mazraoui’s Unexpected No.10 Role

In a bold move, ten Hag opted to play Mazraoui, typically a full-back, as an attacking No.10, a decision that surprised fans. Ten Hag explained his reasoning based on previous experience working with Mazraoui at Ajax. “I know him from before, at Ajax I played him there,” said Ten Hag. “Also as a full-back, he plays in the half-spaces. So he’s capable to do this job.” The Dutch manager added that Mazraoui was no stranger to more advanced roles, saying, “He was always a No.10. I knew he could fill in with that role; he had a big role in the goal.”

Antony Chosen Over Amad Diallo

The decision to substitute Antony in place of Marcus Rashford rather than giving Amad Diallo more minutes raised questions, particularly as Antony was forced to leave the pitch after only 16 minutes due to injury. Ten Hag elaborated, explaining his rationale for selecting Antony despite Diallo’s potential. “Amad, he is doing well. But I must also reward Antony’s performances in training. He is a threat almost every session, so I felt the right thing to do was bring him on to decide the game,” Ten Hag clarified.

Ugarte Shines in Defensive Role

Midfielder Manuel Ugarte also caught Ten Hag’s attention with his solid performance, showcasing a critical block in the first half and initiating the build-up to Eriksen’s goal. When asked about Ugarte’s contribution, Ten Hag remarked, “Yes, I think so. He has to come into the team. The six role is very important. He has to learn how we play. I was happy with his performance today.”

Managing Expectations Amidst Another Draw

As United recorded their third successive draw in the Europa League, Ten Hag reflected on the challenge of maintaining momentum in away games. “Two tough away games. Of course, when you are taking the lead, it shouldn’t happen. We had chances to make a second goal. Disappointed not to win,” Ten Hag said, underscoring the need for improvement in finishing.

Despite the challenging draw, Ten Hag expressed confidence in his team’s overall direction. He noted Fenerbahce’s strengths, acknowledging, “Fenerbahce are a very good club, with very good fans and some good players. They gave us some problems. It is not a bad point. But we want to win. We want to win every game.”

With these calculated choices, Ten Hag appears focused on integrating new tactics and maximizing the squad’s adaptability as they look forward to their next match at Old Trafford.

