BFC Coach Zaragoza Eyes Three Points Against Kerala Blasters

Every season, one game that lights up the Kochi is the game against Bengaluru FC. South Indian clubs have shared fierce rivalries ever since the Bengaluru-based club joined the ISL in 2017. Kochi which is known for the large crowd turnout anticipates every season for the game against Bengaluru FC.

Both sets of fans West Block Blues(Bengaluru FC) and Manjappada ( KBFC) engage in healthy banters before, during and even after the game. Sometimes these banter have turned into fights, when last season a BFC fan was beaten up by a Kerala Blasters supporter in Sri Kanteerava Stadium. Biryani holds incredible significance in the rivalry from the time when Manjappada funnily accused BFC fans provide Biriyani to the people of Bengaluru to come and watch the game. The times have definitely changed now and more and more fans have been turning up in Kanteerava Stadium with each passing season.

Kerala Blasters in the past seven seasons have never beaten Bengaluru FC in their home. Meanwhile, BFC has lost all the games in their last three outings to Kochi. Fans definitely have a huge role in this creating pressure and making circumstances difficult for Bengaluru FC.

Whereas Current BFC coach Gerard Zaragoza went on an away trip once as an assistant coach in November of 2018 and BFC won that game. “I only went one time to Kerala, and we won. That is my only previous memory. That is what I want, to go there and take all the three points” said Gerard Zaragoza remembering the fond memories of November 2018.

Buoyed by the memory and their uplifting form this season Zaragoza looks all confident to snatch three points from the hosts. We are going to a stadium where, in the last two seasons, we could not take three points. But we are in a good mood that’s important” said the Blues coach.

Since taking charge as head coach at the end of last year, Zaragoza has re-energised BFC, who sit top of the table with four wins and a draw in five games and have scored ten goals and conceded none.

I’m trying to think about my team more than the other one. I know what they (his players) can do, and we try to improve every day” he said. Meanwhile, the Blasters haven’t been the most clinical side in the league, but they have been unbeaten in their last four games after losing to Punjab FC in the opener.

