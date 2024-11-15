France-Israel Match Ends In Draw Amid Scuffle, Security Tensions At Stade de France

A tense 0-0 Nations League draw between France and Israel saw a brief fan scuffle, heightened security, and protests, with Israeli players facing jeers at the Stade de France.

Tension pervaded the air on Thursday at the Nations League match between France and Israel, which spilled over for brief moments into the stands as much-apprehensive security measures failed to squelch an ugly episode that spread beyond the field.

The game itself at the Stade de France was goalless, but discordant moments had far outweighed the peaceful event throughout.

Scuffle Flares Early

A short scuffle broke out among fans at the top end behind one of the goals soon after the match kicked off at 8:45 p.m. local time. Some of the participants were waving Israeli flags, though it is unclear what might have spurred the fight. Stadium officials acted promptly and resolved the situation in just over a minute.

While the situation in the stands was soon calmed down, it had continued to brew with tension throughout the match. In assembling the teams, some of the crowd at the stadium responded to the playing of the Israeli national anthem with a chorus of whistles. The players from Israel were sporadically jeered every time they gained possession of the ball, holding high the turmoil brewing inside the stadium.

Still, Israeli fans were boisterous and vocal; from the stands of the visitors came cries of “Israel, Israel,” adding to the tension charged atmosphere that lasted until the final whistle.

Heightened Security Controls Threaten To Erupt

The French government has mobilized some 4,000 members of security forces to and around Stade de France, expanding its cover over public transportation routes. The French authorities did not want to suffer the same thing as what happened last week in Amsterdam, when fighting broke out around the Europa League match of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv team. Fan buses from Israel are escorted by police. This was evident as some passengers waved flags across their windshields in defiance of the government’s advisory against traveling for this game.

Deschamps Reflects On Playing In Unusual Conditions

France manager Didier Deschamps reflected on the event’s atmosphere, mentioning the peculiar context. “I did not see the melees,” Deschamps said post-match, adding, “We had to play this game in a context we would prefer not to have. It’s obviously strange to play in front of such a crowd.” Only a fraction of the 80,000-seat stadium was filled, and the atmosphere was subdued yet tense.

Parisian Demonstrations Reflect Larger Tensions

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters gathered in Paris’s Saint-Denis district ahead of the game waving Palestinian, Lebanese, and Algerian flags. The comments follow earlier in the week when French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said the match would go ahead as planned. Retailleau acknowledged there may be unrest but said no specific threats were identified ahead of the game, though he stressed, “zero risk does not exist.”

