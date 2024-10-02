From Alcaraz To Djokovic, Watch Out These Players In This Year’s Shanghai’s Masters

The Shanghai masters boasts of being the only masters tournament held outside North America and Europe

The 13th edition of Shanghai Masters has started in Beijing, China from the first of October.

The inaugral edition of this tournament was first held in 2009 into the ATP Tour Masters 1000 series.

The Shanghai masters boasts of being the only masters tournament held outside North America and Europe. It sits on the table along with the Indian wells and Miami being the most lucrative Masters tennis tournament with the prize money of $8,995,555. The winner of this tournament grabs the grand prize of 1.1 million dollars.

Here are the top contenders to keep an eye on for this tournament.

Novak Jokovic

Olympic gold medalist Novak Jokovic is all set to feature in this tournament for the first time since 2019. The Serbian legend boasts of having won the most ATP Masters 1000 titles with registering 40 series wins.

Jokovic has won an ATP series tournament every year since 2017, but he hasn’t won any title this year.

All the eyes will be on Djokovic who will look to break his trophy drought this year by claming his historic fifth Shanghai Masters title.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish ‘El Matador’ will look to leave a mark in this edition of Shanghai masters after an early exit last year. Carlos Alcaraz created history this year by winning grandslams back-to-back when he won French Open and Wimbledon this year taking his grand tally to four.

Alcaraz looks all set for the tournament after scoring 200th tour level win in the capital city of China. The Wimbledon winner will look to double his tally in the ATP 1000 series after winning at Indian Wells earlier this year.

Jannik Sinner

The 23-year-old Italian was completely unknown to the Tennis fans when he started his ATP career back in 2018. The year 2024 has been the season of break-through for the Italian star who won the famous Australian Open earlier this year.

Sinner has been at the top of the ATP rankings this year by being victorious in the Miami and Cincinati Open.

Danil Medvedev

The Russian talisman has failed to create an impression after his victory in Rome last year. He was also knocked out by the Spanish star Alcaraz in the finals of ATP Indian wells.

Even though, he has reached the semis of Miami open, he has failed to reach the quarter finals in the four of his last five tournaments.

He has won six ATP titles till now, and the 2019 Shanghai Masters winner will look to rejuvenate his form in this tournament.

Andrey Rublev

The Russian grand slam star has failed to make any positive impression in the grand slams. In his last 8 out of 10 outings he has failed to go past the quarter finals. Ironically, he has been brilliant in the ATP series reaching six finals since 2021 and securing two titles out of six.

Rublev reached the semis in the Paris Masters. He will look for redemption this season after failing to secure the title in Bejing last year.

