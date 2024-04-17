GT vs DC IPL 2024: Who Will Win The Match? Venue, Prediction, Playing XI And Pitch Report

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to continue their campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 as they face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming off a victory in their previous match, led by Shubman Gill, the Titans secured a win against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, handing them their first loss of the season. Now, facing the struggling Delhi side, the Titans aim to secure their fourth win of the season.

Who Will Win Between Gujarat Titans And Delhi Capitals?

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have been having a challenging season in the IPL 2024, with only two wins in six matches. Currently placed ninth in the standings, facing the Titans in Ahmedabad poses another tough test for the team.

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a balanced playing field, providing assistance to both pacers and spinners. With conditions favouring an evenly-matched contest, the decision to bowl first after winning the toss could be advantageous for the captain.

Here are the probable playing XIs for both teams:

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (C)

Sai Sudarshan

Matthew Wade (WK)

Azmatullah Omarzai

Abhinav Manohar

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Umesh Yadav

Spencer Johnson

Noor Ahmed

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw

David Warner

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Shai Hope

Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

Tristan Stubbs

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Mukesh Kumar

Ishant Sharma

Khaleel Ahmed

Venue For Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals

What: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024

When: 7:30 PM IST, Wednesday – April 17

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad