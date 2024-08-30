Historic Triumph: Zakia Khudadadi Becomes First Refugee Paralympic Athlete To Win Medal

On Thursday, Zakia Khudadadi made a historic mark as the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to secure a medal at the Paralympics. The 25-year-old taekwondo competitor, who fled Afghanistan and now trains in France, won a bronze medal in the women’s K44 -47kg category at the Paris Games.

On Thursday, Zakia Khudadadi made a historic mark as the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to secure a medal at the Paralympics. The 25-year-old taekwondo competitor, who fled Afghanistan and now trains in France, won a bronze medal in the women’s K44 -47kg category at the Paris Games.

In a heartfelt statement, Khudadadi shared, “This medal is not just a personal achievement; it represents hope for all the women in Afghanistan and refugees everywhere. We’re standing firm in our quest for equality and freedom.”

Khudadadi’s journey to the podium wasn’t without its challenges. After a tough loss to Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova in the quarterfinals, she bounced back with a victory over Turkey’s Nurcihan Ekinci in the repechage. Her bronze medal was secured when Morocco’s Naoual Laarif withdrew from the final.

Her story of resilience began three years ago in Tokyo, where she made her Paralympic debut while still in hiding in Kabul amid the Taliban’s rise. Despite being trapped, Khudadadi continued her training from her backyard. Her breakthrough came through a viral video plea, which ultimately allowed her to escape Afghanistan and pursue her sporting dreams.

At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Khudadadi celebrated her medal alongside her coach, Haby Niare. Reflecting on her journey, she revealed, “I was told that staying in Afghanistan would mean facing severe consequences from the Taliban for being a female athlete. My only option was to leave.”

Khudadadi, born without a forearm, began her journey in Para sports at the age of nine and made history as the first Afghan woman to compete in Paralympic taekwondo. Now a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Athlete Refugee Team, she symbolizes the plight of displaced people worldwide.

With her achievement, Khudadadi hopes to inspire women in Afghanistan who endure stringent restrictions under Taliban rule. “I want to dedicate this medal to the world. I dream of a future where freedom prevails in my country, for all girls, women, and refugees. We must strive together for liberty and equality,” she concluded.

