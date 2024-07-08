How Rs 125 Crore T20 World Cup Prize Money Will Be Divided? Players, Coach Dravid to Get Rs 5 Crore Each; Rs 1 Crore for Reserve

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a total of Rs 125 crore for the T20 World Cup-winning team. This includes Rs 5 crore for the 15 players and head coach Rahul Dravid, Rs 2.5 crore for the core coaching group (batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey), and Rs 1 crore for the five members of the senior selection committee, chairman Ajit Agarkar as per the Indian Express.

The backroom crew will receive rewards as well. The three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and the strength and conditioning coach will all receive Rs 2 crore. The four reserve players, including batsman Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, as well as fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, would receive an additional Rs 1 crore. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal were in the squad but did not play any matches. They will receive Rs 5 crore each.

The Indian team that traveled to the World Cup consisted of 42 individuals. The squad’s video analyst, BCCI staff members who accompanied the team, including media officers, and the team’s logistical manager will all be rewarded.

“Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI, and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice,” the source said.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the prize money a day after the side led by Rohit Sharma won the T20 World Cup. “The Rs 125 crore will fund players, support staff, coaches, and selectors. “Everyone,” he had stated.

The physiotherapists are Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar, and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj; the throwdown experts are Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke, and Dayanand Garani; and the masseurs are Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade. Soham Desai is the strength and conditioning coach.

When India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the BCCI announced a Rs 1 crore reward money for each player, with support personnel receiving Rs 30 lakh each. When India won the 50-over World Cup in Mumbai in 2011, Dhoni was captain, and the prize money was initially set at Rs 1 crore each player, but it was later amended to Rs 2 crore. Support personnel were paid Rs 50 lakh, while selectors received Rs 25 lakh. Dhoni’s team won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and collected a total of Rs 12 crore.

When India won its first World Cup in 1983, the BCCI did not have enough money to award its players. The board approached the late Lata Mangeshkar, who agreed to host a concert to benefit the triumphant cricketers.

