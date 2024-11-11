Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Incoming United Manager Ruben Amorim To Hold Crucial Talks With Ruud Van Nistelrooy

One of the first priorities will be addressing Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s future at the club, with the United legend hopeful of retaining a coaching role but awaiting Amorim’s decision.

Following his last game as Sporting Lisbon coach, where he celebrated a 4-2 comeback win over Braga, incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is set to arrive in Manchester to assume one of football’s most high-profile roles. One of his first priorities will be addressing Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s future at the club, with the United legend hopeful of retaining a coaching role but awaiting Amorim’s decision.

Van Nistelrooy’s Impact as Interim Boss

After Erik ten Hag’s departure at the end of October, Van Nistelrooy stepped in as interim manager, leading the team through an impressive four-game unbeaten run, with three wins and one draw. Known for his legendary 150-goal tally during Sir Alex Ferguson’s era, Van Nistelrooy has expressed a strong desire to continue with the club, though he admits, “the decision is not his to make.”

Amorim’s Approach to Forming His Backroom Team

Amorim acknowledged Van Nistelrooy’s positive impact on the club but emphasized that clarity would come only after their discussions. “About a legend of the club. He did a great job. I have to talk with him tomorrow (Monday). Then I will explain everything. I am very clear and I will tell you like it is. Let’s wait until tomorrow,” he told reporters following his final match in Portugal.

An Emotional Farewell and a Hopeful Future

United supporters at Old Trafford gave Van Nistelrooy an emotional farewell after the 3-0 win over Leicester, with fans in the Stretford End visibly moved. When asked about his future after his interim tenure, Van Nistelrooy responded, “I can only describe that moment, how I felt and as a closure of this block of four games, it felt like a closure for that period and the future is open. It was a beautiful moment to share with the supporters and, yeah, it was special.”

Potential New Team Under Amorim

If Van Nistelrooy is retained, he will join a revamped coaching staff, as Amorim has already voiced plans to bring assistants Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, and Carlos Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. The trio, who have supported Amorim in implementing his 3-4-3 system, are expected to help adapt the system to United’s style in the Premier League.

Preparing for His First Premier League Game

Amorim’s first Premier League test as United’s head coach will come against Ipswich on November 24. During the international break, he will work with players not called up for national duty, preparing them to transition to his preferred playing structure. Reflecting on his approach, Amorim said, “I know how I am going to play in the beginning, because you have to start with a structure that you know. Then you will adapt with the players that you have… I will discover that in the next few weeks.”

With just a short period to prepare, Amorim’s initial plans will rely heavily on his proven system as he begins adapting to the players at United.

