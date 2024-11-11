Real Madrid Targeting Al-Nassr’s Centre-Back After Militao’s Injury

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new centre-back following Eder Militao’s long-term injury, which has left the club’s defensive options thin. The club is prioritizing strengthening their backline in the upcoming January transfer window.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid have identified three potential targets to bolster their defence. Aymeric Laporte is the top choice, followed by Castello Lukeba, with Jonathan Tah now emerging as a third option. This trio represents the club’s preferred candidates to address their defensive needs.

Militao’s Injury Highlights the Urgency for a New Signing

Militao’s injury has made it clear that Real Madrid must act swiftly to secure a centre-back. The club sees this as a non-negotiable need, with the January transfer window fast approaching. Real Madrid is focused on bringing in a player who can make an immediate impact and contribute in the long term.

No Return for Ramos, No Temporary Fix

While many fans have speculated about the possibility of bringing back Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid has firmly ruled out this option. The club is not interested in a short-term solution and is determined to sign a long-term reinforcement for their defence.

Madrid Committed to Securing a Long-Term Centre-Back

The club’s decision to sign a centre-back was finalized on Sunday afternoon. Initially, the club explored the possibility of signing a free agent to address their immediate defensive needs, but none of the available options met the required standard for a club of Real Madrid’s stature. Consequently, the focus has now shifted entirely to the January window.

Tah Emerges as a Viable Option

Recent developments have seen the list of potential candidates narrowed from four to three. Jonathan Tah, a name that was previously further down the list, has now emerged as a realistic option. Although he is not Madrid’s top priority, his chances have increased, pushing other candidates like Vitor Reis and Valentín Gomez further down the pecking order.

Laporte Remains the Priority, But Challenges Persist

While Laporte is still Real Madrid’s preferred target, the club is facing challenges in securing his signing. The main obstacle is convincing his current club, Al Nassr, to let him leave without meeting their asking price of €15-20 million. Despite these hurdles, Madrid remains committed to strengthening their defence and bringing in a centre-back in January.

Commitment to January Signing

Real Madrid’s pursuit of a centre-back in the winter transfer window is now a certainty. The club will continue to work on securing one of their top targets—Laporte, Lukeba, or Tah—to address the urgent need in their defence.