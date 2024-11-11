Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Robert Lewandowski’s Controversial Goal Costs Three Points For Barca

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday, with Robert Lewandowski's goal controversially disallowed.

Robert Lewandowski’s Controversial Goal Costs Three Points For Barca

Barcelona slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad on Sunday, as Robert Lewandowski had a goal disallowed due to controversy.This was Barcelona’s second league loss of the season, while the result left them six points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid side that has played one game less.

Controversial Lewandowski Goal Ruled Out

Barcelona thought that they had gained the initiative in the 13th minute when Lewandowski reacted very fast to a blocked shot and planted home, only for it to be ruled out after VAR review. The technology advised referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez that Lewandowski was offside, even though the Polish striker seemed to be level with Real Sociedad’s Nayef Aguerd. The semi-automated offside technology flagged Lewandowskis boot as being offside, but some commentary in the Spanish media must have speculated that it confused Aguerds heel with Lewandowski’s boot, provoking heated debate.

Real Sociedad took control of the match, though, after being denied that goal. Inaki Pena, the Barcelona goalkeeper, had to intervene many times, with Takefusa Kubo trying to disturb his gloves with a low drive after a great solo run into the box. The only goal of the match arrived at 33 minutes: Sucic had headed it to Becker, and the forward of Real Sociedad coolly chipped it past Pena to put the host ahead.

Barcelona Fails to Create Threats in the Second Half

Flick made changes at halftime and brought on Dani Olmo for the ineffective Frenkie de Jong but remained unable to catch a rhythm going. Real Sociedad continued to threaten, with Becker firing the ball wide from just inside the area, and Ander Barrenetxea missed another chance from a tight angle. With having had the goal tally of 40 goals in the first 12 league matches, Barcelona could not create any meaningful threat going into the final stages of the game.

Pedri Reflects on Missed Opportunities

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admitted it was tough as the struggle has been there for the team, especially in such place as San Sebastian. Its a tough place to go, where La Real push a lot. we have to learn from our mistakes and thats it,” said Pedri after the match. Normally we score goals but today we werent accurate.“. I think it will be a one-off, and in the following games well be more precise. I think the team is working well, and that’s not something that worries me.”

Real Sociedad emerged victorious and celebrated in the stands

Brais Mendez of Real Sociedad said he was proud of the winespecially against their biggest rivals and taking into account that the home side is at the best moment of the season. “We really wanted to win at home and there was no better team to do it againstThey are the most in-form team in Europe and the fans deserved a night like this,” said Mendez.

FC Barcelona La Liga Real Sociedad
