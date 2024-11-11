Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Full Schedule, Timing, live Streaming

The 8th edition of the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy will kick off on November 11 at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Six teams will compete for glory in the Women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

Teams participating in Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy:

1. India

2. China

3. South Korea

4. Japan

5. Malaysia

6. Thailand

Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 format

During the tournament, six teams will play against each other in a round-robin format once. The top two teams on the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy points table will qualify for the semifinals, which is scheduled to take place on November 19. The winner of the semifinals will compete in the grand finale, which is scheduled to take place on November 20 for the trophy.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy timetable, Hockey match live timings

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey date and livetime

Date Match Time (IST)

November 11, Monday Japan vs South Korea 12:15 PM

November 11, Monday China vs Thailand 2:30 PM

November 11, Monday India vs Malaysia 4:45 PM

November 12, Tuesday Thailand vs Japan 12:15 PM

November 12, Tuesday China vs Malaysia 2:30 PM

November 12, Tuesday India vs South Korea 4:45 PM

November 14, Thursday South Korea vs Malaysia 12:15 PM

November 14, Thursday Japan vs China 2:30 PM

November 14, Thursday Thailand vs India 4:45 PM

November 16, Saturday Malaysia vs Japan 12:15 PM

November 16, Saturday South Korea vs Thailand 2:30 PM

November 16, Saturday India vs China 4:45 PM

November 17, Sunday Malaysia vs Thailand 12:15 PM

November 17, Sunday China vs South Korea 2:30 PM

November 17, Sunday Japan vs India 4:45 PM

November 19, Tuesday Fifth/sixth place classification match 12:15 PM

November 19, Tuesday Semi-final 1 2:30 PM

November 19, Tuesday Semi-final 2 4:45 PM

November 20, Wednesday Bronze medal match 2:15 PM

November 20, Wednesday Final 4:45 PM

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy history

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy was held in 2010, with South Korea emerging as the champions by defeating Japan in the grand finale. South Korea claimed the title once again in 2011, defeating China. In the 2013 edition of the competition, Japan defeated India to lift the trophy. India secured their first Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title in 2016 by defeating China in the grand finale. The subsequent three editions, held in 2018, 2021, and 2023, were won by South Korea, Japan, and India, respectively.

Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start date, India matches time, hockey live streaming and telecast

When will the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 begin?

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will begin on November 11.

At what time will hockey matches during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy begin?

There are three matches scheduled for a day from November 11-20. The first match of the day will begin at 12:15 PM while the second and third matches of the day will begin at 2:30 PM and 4:45 PM.

What are the live match timings of India hockey matches during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

All the five matches of India during Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 4:45 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast hockey matches during Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?

Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD and DD Sports will live telecast Women’s hockey Asian Champions Trophy matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy on Sony LIV application and website.