Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IND VS AUS : Australia Dominate Opening Session As India Stumbles At Adelaide

The highly anticipated second Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy began with a thrilling morning session at the Adelaide Oval.

IND VS AUS : Australia Dominate Opening Session As India Stumbles At Adelaide

The highly anticipated second Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy began with a thrilling morning session at the Adelaide Oval. Australia’s Mitchell Starc showcased his mastery with the pink ball, dismantling India’s top order to leave them reeling at 82/4 at lunch on Day 1.

India’s Decision to Bat Backfires

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat, banking on Adelaide’s reputation for being a good batting surface in the first two days. However, the morning session belonged entirely to Australia, as their bowlers capitalized on early swing and bounce under overcast skies.

India suffered a major blow in the first over when Mitchell Starc’s signature full in-swinger trapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in front for a duck. This set the tone for a challenging session for the visitors.

KL Rahul (8) and Shubman Gill (19) tried to stabilize the innings with a cautious partnership. However, Rahul fell to an unplayable rising delivery from Starc, caught brilliantly by Nathan McSweeney at gully. Gill followed soon after, bowled by Scott Boland, whose consistent line and subtle movement proved too much for the young batter.

The biggest scalp of the session came when Virat Kohli (5) nicked a back-of-length delivery from Starc to Steve Smith at slip, leaving India in deep trouble at 82/4.

Mitchell Starc’s spell was nothing short of sensational. The left-arm pacer exploited the extra bounce and movement offered by the pink ball, ending the session with figures of 3/31 from 8.1 overs. Boland supported him well, picking up the crucial wicket of Gill.

Indian Batting Under Pressure

At the break, skipper Rohit Sharma (2*) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (4*) were at the crease, tasked with rebuilding the innings. While Sharma adopted a watchful approach, Pant looked to counterattack but found scoring opportunities hard to come by against disciplined Australian bowling.

The Adelaide pitch, with its 6mm grass covering, provided assistance to the pacers in the first session. The ball swung significantly early on and occasionally bounced steeply, troubling the Indian batters. As the day progresses, the conditions might ease out, but India will need to weather another challenging session under the lights with the pink ball.

The match has already set a record for individual attendance at the Adelaide Oval for a Test involving India, with over 36,000 spectators witnessing the drama unfold in the first session.

Australia’s Bowling Brilliance Continues

Australia’s bowlers, despite being labeled rusty after their performance in the first Test at Perth, proved their critics wrong. Starc was clinical, Boland was accurate, and skipper Pat Cummins bowled tight lines, though he remained wicketless.

With the game poised delicately, the post-lunch session will be crucial for both teams. India will aim to rebuild and put up a respectable total, while Australia will look to maintain their dominance and dismiss India cheaply.

Score Summary at Lunch:

  • India: 82/4 (24.1 overs)
    • Rohit Sharma: 2* (16)
    • Rishabh Pant: 4* (7)
    • Mitchell Starc: 3/31 (8.1 overs)
    • Scott Boland: 1/25 (8 overs)

Australia’s fiery start has given them the upper hand, but there’s plenty of cricket left in this day-night Test. Stay tuned for live updates as the second session unfolds.

Read More : Gary Neville Labels Arsenal Star The ‘Most Annoying Man in Football’ After Man Utd Loss

Filed under

Adeilade Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series ind vs aus

Advertisement

Also Read

Abhishek Manu Singhvi Reacts On Allegation Of Carrying Wad Of Money In Parliament, Says Carries Only Rs 500

Abhishek Manu Singhvi Reacts On Allegation Of Carrying Wad Of Money In Parliament, Says Carries...

Supreme Court Refuses Bail In Drug Case, References ‘Narcos’ And ‘Breaking Bad’

Supreme Court Refuses Bail In Drug Case, References ‘Narcos’ And ‘Breaking Bad’

Telangana HC Directs Police Not To Arrest BRS MLA Harish Rao Till Dec 30

Telangana HC Directs Police Not To Arrest BRS MLA Harish Rao Till Dec 30

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘A Wad Of Currency Notes Recovered From Abhishek Manu Singhvi’: Jagdeep Dhankar In Parliament

‘A Wad Of Currency Notes Recovered From Abhishek Manu Singhvi’: Jagdeep Dhankar In Parliament

Entertainment

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox