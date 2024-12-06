IND VS AUS : Australia Dominate Opening Session As India Stumbles At Adelaide

The highly anticipated second Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy began with a thrilling morning session at the Adelaide Oval. Australia’s Mitchell Starc showcased his mastery with the pink ball, dismantling India’s top order to leave them reeling at 82/4 at lunch on Day 1.

India’s Decision to Bat Backfires

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat, banking on Adelaide’s reputation for being a good batting surface in the first two days. However, the morning session belonged entirely to Australia, as their bowlers capitalized on early swing and bounce under overcast skies.

India suffered a major blow in the first over when Mitchell Starc’s signature full in-swinger trapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in front for a duck. This set the tone for a challenging session for the visitors.

KL Rahul (8) and Shubman Gill (19) tried to stabilize the innings with a cautious partnership. However, Rahul fell to an unplayable rising delivery from Starc, caught brilliantly by Nathan McSweeney at gully. Gill followed soon after, bowled by Scott Boland, whose consistent line and subtle movement proved too much for the young batter.

The biggest scalp of the session came when Virat Kohli (5) nicked a back-of-length delivery from Starc to Steve Smith at slip, leaving India in deep trouble at 82/4.

Mitchell Starc’s spell was nothing short of sensational. The left-arm pacer exploited the extra bounce and movement offered by the pink ball, ending the session with figures of 3/31 from 8.1 overs. Boland supported him well, picking up the crucial wicket of Gill.

Indian Batting Under Pressure

At the break, skipper Rohit Sharma (2*) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (4*) were at the crease, tasked with rebuilding the innings. While Sharma adopted a watchful approach, Pant looked to counterattack but found scoring opportunities hard to come by against disciplined Australian bowling.

The Adelaide pitch, with its 6mm grass covering, provided assistance to the pacers in the first session. The ball swung significantly early on and occasionally bounced steeply, troubling the Indian batters. As the day progresses, the conditions might ease out, but India will need to weather another challenging session under the lights with the pink ball.

The match has already set a record for individual attendance at the Adelaide Oval for a Test involving India, with over 36,000 spectators witnessing the drama unfold in the first session.

Australia’s Bowling Brilliance Continues

Australia’s bowlers, despite being labeled rusty after their performance in the first Test at Perth, proved their critics wrong. Starc was clinical, Boland was accurate, and skipper Pat Cummins bowled tight lines, though he remained wicketless.

With the game poised delicately, the post-lunch session will be crucial for both teams. India will aim to rebuild and put up a respectable total, while Australia will look to maintain their dominance and dismiss India cheaply.

Score Summary at Lunch:

India : 82/4 (24.1 overs) Rohit Sharma : 2* (16) Rishabh Pant : 4* (7) Mitchell Starc : 3/31 (8.1 overs) Scott Boland : 1/25 (8 overs)

: 82/4 (24.1 overs)

Australia’s fiery start has given them the upper hand, but there’s plenty of cricket left in this day-night Test. Stay tuned for live updates as the second session unfolds.