IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia; Wasim Akram Declares Him ‘World’s Best Bowler’

Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell wrecked Australia in the Perth Test, earning praise from Wasim Akram, who hailed him as the "world's best bowler" after his heroics.

IND vs AUS: The Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah came up with an astonishing display of fast bowling to lead a stunning comeback in the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Electing to bat on a seamer-friendly wicket and getting flak for the decision, Bumrah’s fiery opening spell silenced his detractors and left the opposition reeling. His performance drew high praise from Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who hailed him as the “best fast bowler in the world.

India’s Battle With Bat

India had a disastrous start to Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Without regular skipper Rohit Sharma (who was on paternity leave) and Shubman Gill (who was injured), a revamped batting line-up collapsed in front of Australia’s pacers. Josh Hazlewood spearheaded the line-up with his 4-29, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh with two wickets contributed further to send India packing for a meagre 150 in only 49.4 overs.

Bumrah’s Game-Changing Spell

With its back to the wall, India needed a strong reply with the ball and their captain Jasprit Bumrah came out in style to respond. It was a classical set of bowling with pace and precision, leaving the top order of Australia in disarray.

Nathan McSweeney was Bumrah’s first wicket, trapped lbw for 10. When the umpire gave Nathan not out, Bumrah appealed and India used the DRS to overturn the on-field decision. Within moments, a second opportunity was squandered as Marnus Labuschagne was missed by Virat Kohli at second slip.

Undeterred, Bumrah turned up the heat in his seventh over. He dismissed Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith on consecutive deliveries to shift the momentum firmly in India’s favor. Khawaja edged a delivery moving away from around the wicket, which Kohli safely pouched in the slips.

Next came Smith, undone by a venomous inswinger that crashed into his pads. The umpire didn’t waste any time raising his finger, and Smith went back to the stall for a golden duck.

Akram Heaped Praise On Bumrah

Bumrah’s fiery spell of 10-3-17-4 simply left commentators speechless. Wasim Akram, known for his own exploits with the ball, commented on the live broadcast during the ongoing match that Bumrah was in fact “the world’s best bowler.” Australian commentator Kerry O’Keefe added that it was “the most inspired spell of fast bowling by a captain.”

India Roars Back

Bumrah’s brilliance was enough to set the tone for India’s resurgence. Harshit Rana, the debutant, also joined the party, clean-bowling Travis Head with a delivery that clipped the top of off-stump. By the end of the session, Australia was reeling at 31/4, and India were firmly back in contention. At the time of stumps Autsralia dragged themselves to 67/7.

