Rohit Sharma Welcomes Baby Boy, Fans Hopeful For His Return In Border-Gavaskar Troph

Rohit took to social media to share the joyous news with his fans, posting a creative animation inspired by the popular sitcom FRIENDS. In the post, he captioned the image: "FAMILY – the one where we are Four," adding a fun and personal touch to the announcement.

India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, born on Friday, November 15. The couple’s first child, daughter Samaira, now has a younger brother, and the family is overjoyed by the newest addition.

The news has not only brought immense happiness to his family but has also sparked excitement among millions of cricket fans, especially as it comes just days before the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, which begins on November 22 in Perth.

Rohit’s arrival could significantly impact the Indian team’s preparation for the crucial series. His return would solve two critical issues for India—leadership and the opening combination. There is still uncertainty about when Rohit will travel to Australia, but now that he’s a father again, many fans are hopeful that he will make it in time for the first Test.

Team India Reacts with Joyful Messages

Rohit’s baby news also made waves in South Africa, where the Indian T20I team had just finished their 3-1 series win over the Proteas. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with centurions Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, shared their congratulations from Johannesburg.

Suryakumar, in a video uploaded by the BCCI, expressed his excitement, saying, “As we are just getting to know that Rohit bhai has just had a baby boy, what do you both have to say?” Tilak Varma responded, “Very happy, Rohit bhai. We were waiting for this moment. I would have reached there if this had gotten late by a day or two. I am coming soon, and we are very excited.”

Samson added, “Very happy for chetta and his family. Super happy,” before Suryakumar jokingly said, “I think we’ll have to arrange little pads and bats because a new cricketer has just arrived.”

Rohit’s Availability for First Test in Doubt

Rohit Sharma had stayed behind in Mumbai to be with his wife for the birth of their child, which meant he missed the initial flight to Australia with the rest of the Indian squad. There is no official confirmation yet on his departure date, but the fact that he has become a father again has raised the possibility of him arriving in time for the first Test against Australia.

India Faces Challenges in Opening and Leadership

India’s preparation for the series has been far from smooth, especially in finding a stable opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite several attempts during India A matches, none of the options have shown consistent form. The situation was compounded when KL Rahul, who had opened the batting with Jaiswal in a recent intra-squad match in Perth, was struck on the elbow by a rising delivery from pacer Prasidh Krishna. Rahul left the field after scoring 29 runs and did not return for the rest of the day. Fortunately, the injury is reported to be minor.

India has other back-up options for the opening spot, including Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is already part of the Test squad. Shubman Gill, who has previously opened in Tests, can also take on the role if necessary, given his solid record as an opener during the 2020-21 Australia tour, where he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80.

If Rohit is unavailable for the first Test, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team, as confirmed by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

