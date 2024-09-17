Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

India Beat China To Win 5th Asian Champions Trophy Title

India won their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts China on Tuesday, showing their dominance by winning all their matches in the tournament. Defender Jugraj Singh netted a rare field goal, leading the defending champions to a tough win.

India Beat China To Win 5th Asian Champions Trophy Title

India won their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts China on Tuesday, showing their dominance by winning all their matches in the tournament. Defender Jugraj Singh netted a rare field goal, leading the defending champions to a tough win. Despite intense efforts, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team struggled to break through China’s defense in the first three quarters. Jugraj finally scored in the 51st minute, handing the Paris Olympics bronze medallists the victory against a resilient Chinese team, playing in only their second international tournament final.

China’s last final appearance in an international event was at the 2006 Asian Games, where they finished as runners-up after losing 1-3 to Korea. Earlier that day, Pakistan secured third place with a 5-2 win over Korea in the six-team competition.

India entered the final as favorites

India entered the final as favorites, having defeated China 3-0 in their opening match, but the final proved to be a much tighter contest. Both teams battled fiercely in the first two quarters, with India creating more scoring opportunities. China’s deep defense and quick counterattacks kept India at bay.

Raj Kumar Pal had the first chance for India, but Chinese goalkeeper Wang Weihao saved his shot. Raj Kumar quickly recovered and earned a penalty corner for India in the 10th minute, which led to another set piece, though captain Harmanpreet Singh missed the target on his second attempt. Nilakanta Sharma and Sukhjeet Singh were also denied by Wang’s sharp saves. Just before the end of the first quarter, China earned a penalty corner, but India’s Krishan Bahadur Pathak was alert in goal.

The second quarter unfolded similarly, with India dominating possession while China relied on counterattacks. Sukhjeet Singh earned a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Harmanpreet’s shot hit the post, leaving the match goalless at halftime.

Read More: Why Did Neymar Warn His Brazilian Teammates At Real Madrid About Kylian Mbappe?

China’s renewed attacks

After the break, China came out with renewed energy, launching a series of attacks. They secured a penalty corner in the 38th minute, but India’s defense held firm. China continued to pressure, earning back-to-back penalty corners in the 40th minute, but Pathak remained sharp in goal. Despite India’s young forward line making repeated efforts to penetrate China’s defense, they struggled to score.

Eventually, it was a brilliant move from Harmanpreet that broke the deadlock. He skillfully entered the Chinese circle and passed the ball to Jugraj, who slotted it past the goalkeeper, giving India the crucial lead. In the final moments, with the crowd behind them, China removed their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player, but India controlled possession and defended in numbers to secure the win.

Also Read: Houston Texans Edge Chicago Bears in a Thrilling Matchup

Filed under

Asian Champions Trophy China India Jugraj Singh

Also Read

PM Modi’s Rally To Hold Rally In Srinagar: Key Details And Updates

PM Modi’s Rally To Hold Rally In Srinagar: Key Details And Updates

Set Back After Set Back: Justin Trudeau’s Future As Canadian Prime Minister Looking Shaky

Set Back After Set Back: Justin Trudeau’s Future As Canadian Prime Minister Looking Shaky

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Parties Contesting The Elections

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Parties Contesting The Elections

BJP Takes A Dig At Atishi’s Appointment As Delhi CM, Calls Her ‘Puppet’

BJP Takes A Dig At Atishi’s Appointment As Delhi CM, Calls Her ‘Puppet’

Entertainment

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox