Why Did Neymar Warn His Brazilian Teammates At Real Madrid About Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid's squad includes several Brazilian players such as Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Endrick. Recently, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe both scored in a 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad, with Mbappe converting a penalty.

Neymar has reportedly issued a warning to his Brazilian teammates at Real Madrid regarding Kylian Mbappe, with whom he previously played at Paris Saint-Germain from 2017 to 2023. During their time together, they appeared in 136 matches and secured four Ligue 1 titles.

Despite their success, Neymar is said to have described playing alongside Mbappe as a “nightmare” and “catastrophic.”

The duo, who also played with Lionel Messi for two seasons, apparently did not have a positive experience together. Neymar, now with Al-Hilal, is reportedly cautioning Real Madrid’s Brazilian players about the challenges of playing with Mbappe.

According to journalist Cyril Hanouna, Neymar has reached out to the Brazilian players at Real Madrid, sharing his negative experiences with Mbappe.

Hanouna mentioned on Europe 1, “The Brazilians at Real Madrid are friends with Neymar. There has always been tension between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a note to the Brazilian players, describing his time with Mbappe as catastrophic and hellish.”

Meanwhile, Neymar is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out since last year, but he is nearing a return to play.

