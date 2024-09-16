Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Why Did Neymar Warn His Brazilian Teammates At Real Madrid About Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid's squad includes several Brazilian players such as Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Endrick. Recently, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe both scored in a 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad, with Mbappe converting a penalty.

Why Did Neymar Warn His Brazilian Teammates At Real Madrid About Kylian Mbappe?

Neymar has reportedly issued a warning to his Brazilian teammates at Real Madrid regarding Kylian Mbappe, with whom he previously played at Paris Saint-Germain from 2017 to 2023. During their time together, they appeared in 136 matches and secured four Ligue 1 titles.

Despite their success, Neymar is said to have described playing alongside Mbappe as a “nightmare” and “catastrophic.”

The duo, who also played with Lionel Messi for two seasons, apparently did not have a positive experience together. Neymar, now with Al-Hilal, is reportedly cautioning Real Madrid’s Brazilian players about the challenges of playing with Mbappe.

MUST READ: Lionel Messi Shines with Two Goals in Inter Miami’s 3-1 Victory Over Philadelphia Union  

According to journalist Cyril Hanouna, Neymar has reached out to the Brazilian players at Real Madrid, sharing his negative experiences with Mbappe.

Hanouna mentioned on Europe 1, “The Brazilians at Real Madrid are friends with Neymar. There has always been tension between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a note to the Brazilian players, describing his time with Mbappe as catastrophic and hellish.”

Real Madrid’s squad includes several Brazilian players such as Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Endrick. Recently, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe both scored in a 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad, with Mbappe converting a penalty.

Meanwhile, Neymar is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out since last year, but he is nearing a return to play.

ALSO READ: Liverpool’s Alisson Becker Expresses Frustration After 1-0 Defeat to Nottingham Forest 

Filed under

Kylian Mbappe latest sports news Latest world news Neymar Real Madrid

Also Read

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom...

Indian Stocks Log Marginal Gains To Start Fresh Week

Indian Stocks Log Marginal Gains To Start Fresh Week

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Danube Properties Is All Set To Lure Indian Buyers

Danube Properties Is All Set To Lure Indian Buyers

Entertainment

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls

Writer Will Smith Pokes Fun At Oscar-Winning Namesake Star With A Sly Joke: I Come In Peace

Writer Will Smith Pokes Fun At Oscar-Winning Namesake Star With A Sly Joke: I Come

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox