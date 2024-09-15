In his first match back from a prolonged injury absence, Messi wasted no time in reminding everyone why he's regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Lionel Messi’s brilliance was on full display as the Inter Miami superstar marked his return to the MLS with two goals and an assist, leading his team to a commanding 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. In his first match back from a prolonged injury absence, Messi wasted no time in reminding everyone why he’s regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

The 37-year-old forward had been sidelined for over three months, missing MLS action due to both the 2024 Copa America and an ankle injury sustained in Argentina’s 1-0 final victory over Colombia. His last appearance in the league was on June 1. But Messi returned to action with a vengeance, starting and playing the full 90 minutes at DRV PNK Stadium in a performance that electrified the home crowd.

Philadelphia Union Strike First

The match didn’t start in Inter Miami’s favor, as Philadelphia Union struck early. Just over a minute into the game, Mikael Uhre danced past a defender and slotted a shot past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callendar, putting the visitors up 1-0. It was a swift blow, but Messi soon turned the tide.

Messi’s Magic Rescues Miami

In the 26th minute, Messi scored his first goal since his return, calmly picking out the bottom corner after receiving a pass from Luis Suárez. The equalizer set the tone for the rest of the match, and Messi wasn’t done yet. Just four minutes later, Jordi Alba delivered an assist, allowing Messi to strike again with his signature precision. His brace in quick succession gave Inter Miami a 2-1 lead, one they would hold onto for the rest of the game.

Luis Suárez had a stunning goal of his own just before halftime, but it was ruled out for offside. However, Suárez would get his moment of glory in the dying seconds of the match. Messi provided a perfect assist, allowing Suárez to add the final goal in stoppage time, sealing the 3-1 victory for Inter Miami.

Dominance Despite Tight Competition

Despite the scoreline, Philadelphia Union remained competitive throughout the match, making Messi’s impact even more impressive. His return not only lifted Inter Miami to another victory but also sent a message to the rest of the league: the Herons are more lethal than ever with their star player back on the field. Miami already boasts the best record in the league, and Messi’s return only strengthens their bid for further success.

Did You Know?

This match was Lionel Messi’s first since Argentina’s Copa America final win against Colombia, during which he suffered an ankle injury. His performance against the Union shows that Messi has fully recovered and is ready to continue his dominant form in the MLS.

