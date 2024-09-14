Home
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker Expresses Frustration After 1-0 Defeat to Nottingham Forest

Liverpool's return to action after the international break was not the outcome fans had anticipated, as Alisson Becker acknowledged the team lacked quality across the pitch in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian goalkeeper openly pointed to avoidable mistakes on both ends of the field as key factors in the defeat.

Fatigue from International Duty

After a strong start under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool’s momentum came to a sudden stop against Nottingham Forest. Fatigue played a significant role, with seven of the starting XI having played full 90-minute matches for their national teams during the break. This exhaustion was apparent as the team struggled to find cohesion, unable to establish any real rhythm in their play.

Forest Take Advantage of Liverpool’s Sluggishness

Nottingham Forest capitalized on Liverpool’s tiredness, with Callum Hudson-Odoi netting the winning goal while Alisson was unsighted. Alisson expressed disappointment over how Liverpool allowed Forest too much freedom, remarking that the team gave the visitors easy opportunities to score due to poor defensive decisions.

Offensive and Defensive Struggles

Despite dominating possession and having more shots on target, Liverpool couldn’t convert their chances. Alisson admitted that the team lacked the necessary sharpness and energy in both attack and defense, emphasizing that they lost three points unnecessarily due to a lack of quality and urgency.

Though Liverpool managed five shots on target compared to Forest’s three, their expected goals (xG) of just 0.87 underscored their struggles in front of goal.

Forest’s Defensive Resilience

Credit must also go to Nottingham Forest, whose robust defensive effort made it difficult for Liverpool to break through. As Alisson noted, Forest defended resolutely, recording 29 clearances and outperforming Liverpool in duels (55-44) and tackles (15-9).

Fortunately, Liverpool will soon have an opportunity to regroup, with Champions League action just around the corner.

