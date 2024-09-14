Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash, the country musician and younger brother of the late Johnny Cash, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 84. The Johnny Cash Museum confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday, though no cause of death was provided.

Tommy Cash will be missed

Bill Miller, the founder and CEO of Icon Entertainment, which established the Johnny Cash Museum over a decade ago, expressed deep sorrow, noting that Tommy Cash had been a dedicated supporter of the museum and a cherished member of both their extended family and the music industry. He added that Tommy would be greatly missed by his friends and loyal fans around the world, asking for thoughts and prayers for Tommy’s wife, Marcy, and his family.

Tommy Cash legacy

Throughout his career, Tommy Cash performed internationally, carrying on the Cash family legacy after Johnny Cash’s passing on September 12, 2003, at the age of 71. Born on April 5, 1940, in Dyess, Arkansas, Tommy was one of seven siblings, including Johnny and artist Joanne Cash. Following high school, he joined the military and later worked as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Network. Early in his musical career, he also collaborated with Hank Williams Jr.

Tommy Cash career

Tommy signed his first recording contract with Musicor in 1965. He later moved to United Artists Records and, in 1968, released “The Sounds of Goodbye.” The following year, he released “Six White Horses” with Epic Records, a tribute to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. Over the years, he continued to release and chart songs such as “Rise and Shine” and “One Song Away.”

