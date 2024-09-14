Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Paris Olympics 2024: How Much Did Tom Cruise Charge For His Daredevil Stunt At Closing Ceremony? Amount FINALLY Revealed

Tom Cruise didn’t earn a penny for his headline-making stunt at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the scale of the event, Cruise, 62, performed his daring feat entirely for free. Casey Wasserman, president and chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Games, shared details about Cruise’s involvement during the CNBC x Boardroom: […]

Paris Olympics 2024: How Much Did Tom Cruise Charge For His Daredevil Stunt At Closing Ceremony? Amount FINALLY Revealed

Tom Cruise didn’t earn a penny for his headline-making stunt at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the scale of the event, Cruise, 62, performed his daring feat entirely for free.

Casey Wasserman, president and chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Games, shared details about Cruise’s involvement during the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel held in Santa Monica, California.

According to Wasserman, Cruise had just wrapped up filming for Mission: Impossible in London at 6 p.m., immediately caught a flight to LA, and arrived at 4 a.m. to shoot a scene in which he boards a military plane.

Wasserman explained that Cruise became increasingly invested in the project, ultimately committing to the pretaped stunt at no cost. Initially, they expected to have limited time with the actor and assumed much of the work would be handled by a stunt double.

MUST READ: Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know 

However, during the planning stages, Cruise surprised everyone by insisting, “I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything.”

The Top Gun star, who had been a regular presence throughout the Olympics, particularly during Simone Biles’ gymnastics performances, impressed audiences at the August 11 ceremony. He dramatically descended from the top of the stadium to officially pass the Olympic torch to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

As part of the ceremony, Cruise was given the Olympic flag and sped through the streets of Paris on a motorcycle. In a pre-recorded segment, he was then seen boarding a jet and parachuting down onto the iconic Hollywood sign in California.

The ceremonial handoff concluded with skateboarder Jagger Eaton arriving at a stage in Venice Beach, California, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed.

Notably, U.S. athletes Katie Ledecky, a swimmer, and Nick Mead, a rower, carried the flag for America during the closing ceremony, as the U.S. topped the medal tally with 126 total medals, including 40 gold. The 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles are set to begin on July 14.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 250 Crore? 

Filed under

2024 Paris Olympics latest hollywood news Latest world news tom cruise

Also Read

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military Committee Chair, Others

Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military...

CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In...

Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In Bomb Blast In Quetta Pakistan

Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In Bomb Blast In Quetta Pakistan

Premier League: Liverpool Suffers Shocking Home Loss To Forest For First Time In 55 Years

Premier League: Liverpool Suffers Shocking Home Loss To Forest For First Time In 55 Years

Entertainment

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

James McAvoy Was Offered ‘Ton Of Money’ To Star In Harry Potter Series Despite Having Less Experience

James McAvoy Was Offered ‘Ton Of Money’ To Star In Harry Potter Series Despite Having

Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not: I Was Uncomfortable

Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox