Saturday, September 14, 2024
Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 69,’ is set to be officially announced on Saturday at 5 pm. This project is generating a lot of buzz, as it’s rumored to be his final movie before he fully transitions into politics.

With this potential career shift on the horizon, ‘Thalapathy 69’ is seen as a significant and emotional milestone for his fans, possibly marking the end of his remarkable acting journey.

For this film, Vijay is teaming up with director H Vinoth and Karnataka-based production house KVN Productions. Further details about the cast and crew will be revealed later today.

As for Vijay’s remuneration, a report from DT Next claims that he’s being paid an enormous Rs 275 crore, which, if accurate, would make him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s latest release, ‘The Greatest of All Time,’ has performed well at the Tamil Nadu box office, earning Rs 178 crore domestically. On Friday alone, the film raked in over Rs 6.5 crore.

The film saw an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 33.07% on its ninth day, with morning shows at 17.24% and night shows peaking at 49.89%, indicating a growing interest from viewers.

However, the Hindi and Telugu versions have not performed as strongly, with the Hindi version earning Rs 11.3 crore and the Telugu version Rs 10.3 crore.

In the meantime, Vijay has launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is planning its first state conference. Initially set for September 23, the event has been postponed to October.

