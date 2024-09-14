Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Regarding the product’s potential impact, she said, “This supplement probably won’t harm most people, except financially. Many supplements claim to mimic natural Ozempic, but they’re unlikely to lead to real or lasting weight loss.”

Kourtney Kardashian has introduced a new weight loss product called Lemme GLP-1 Daily capsules. Each Kardashian sister has ventured into various businesses, from Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Kylie Jenner’s beauty line.

Now, Kourtney is focusing on helping people with weight loss. However, some have likened her new capsules to “Ozempic-style” products.

Kourtney Kardashian’s New Business Launch

On Thursday, September 12, Kourtney announced her new product on her company’s official Instagram account. The post revealed, “Introducing Lemme GLP-1 Daily. A groundbreaking innovation in metabolic health, designed to naturally enhance your body’s GLP-1 production, curb appetite, and support healthy weight loss.” The capsules are made from plant-based ingredients like Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract, and Morosil red orange fruit extract.

A press release from the company highlighted that the supplement idea came from customers successfully using their Lemme GLP-1 products without side effects.

Kourtney explained, “We worked for years with our medical advisory board to create Lemme GLP-1 Daily, the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement available. I’m excited about our advanced formulation, which uses clinically tested and patented ingredients to naturally boost GLP-1 levels,” according to Page Six.

The National Library of Medicine defines GLP-1, or Glucagon-like peptide-1, as a class of medications often used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity by lowering blood sugar levels and managing metabolism. Though Ozempic, a diabetes drug, is often used for weight loss and is classified as a GLP-1 agonist, Kourtney’s Lemme product is different. The press release clarified that Lemme GLP-1 Daily “does not contain synthetic GLP-1 hormones and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lemme (@lemme)

MUST READ: Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Product Effective?

Lauren Harris-Pincus, a registered dietitian nutritionist, shared her opinion on Lemme GLP-1 Daily’s efficacy with Page Six. She stated, “No supplement can truly replicate the effects of GLP-1 agonist medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. It’s like comparing an eyedropper to a garden hose.”

Harris-Pincus also stressed that she only recommends supplements that have been verified and third-party tested, pointing out that products like Lemme are not FDA-approved.

Regarding the product’s potential impact, she said, “This supplement probably won’t harm most people, except financially. Many supplements claim to mimic natural Ozempic, but they’re unlikely to lead to real or lasting weight loss.”

Harris-Pincus emphasized that sustainable health results come from long-term diet and lifestyle changes and that fibre-rich foods are more effective at stimulating GLP-1 and promoting fullness than supplements.

Kourtney originally launched her brand, Lemme, in 2022 with products like Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus. Since then, she has expanded her product line to include gummies and capsules such as Lemme Sleep, Lemme Glow, and Lemme Purr.