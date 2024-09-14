Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Regarding the product’s potential impact, she said, “This supplement probably won’t harm most people, except financially. Many supplements claim to mimic natural Ozempic, but they’re unlikely to lead to real or lasting weight loss.”

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Kourtney Kardashian has introduced a new weight loss product called Lemme GLP-1 Daily capsules. Each Kardashian sister has ventured into various businesses, from Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Kylie Jenner’s beauty line.

Now, Kourtney is focusing on helping people with weight loss. However, some have likened her new capsules to “Ozempic-style” products.

Kourtney Kardashian’s New Business Launch

On Thursday, September 12, Kourtney announced her new product on her company’s official Instagram account. The post revealed, “Introducing Lemme GLP-1 Daily. A groundbreaking innovation in metabolic health, designed to naturally enhance your body’s GLP-1 production, curb appetite, and support healthy weight loss.” The capsules are made from plant-based ingredients like Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract, and Morosil red orange fruit extract.

A press release from the company highlighted that the supplement idea came from customers successfully using their Lemme GLP-1 products without side effects.

Kourtney explained, “We worked for years with our medical advisory board to create Lemme GLP-1 Daily, the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement available. I’m excited about our advanced formulation, which uses clinically tested and patented ingredients to naturally boost GLP-1 levels,” according to Page Six.

The National Library of Medicine defines GLP-1, or Glucagon-like peptide-1, as a class of medications often used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity by lowering blood sugar levels and managing metabolism. Though Ozempic, a diabetes drug, is often used for weight loss and is classified as a GLP-1 agonist, Kourtney’s Lemme product is different. The press release clarified that Lemme GLP-1 Daily “does not contain synthetic GLP-1 hormones and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lemme (@lemme)

MUST READ: Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know 

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Product Effective?

Lauren Harris-Pincus, a registered dietitian nutritionist, shared her opinion on Lemme GLP-1 Daily’s efficacy with Page Six. She stated, “No supplement can truly replicate the effects of GLP-1 agonist medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. It’s like comparing an eyedropper to a garden hose.”

Harris-Pincus also stressed that she only recommends supplements that have been verified and third-party tested, pointing out that products like Lemme are not FDA-approved.

Regarding the product’s potential impact, she said, “This supplement probably won’t harm most people, except financially. Many supplements claim to mimic natural Ozempic, but they’re unlikely to lead to real or lasting weight loss.”

Harris-Pincus emphasized that sustainable health results come from long-term diet and lifestyle changes and that fibre-rich foods are more effective at stimulating GLP-1 and promoting fullness than supplements.

Kourtney originally launched her brand, Lemme, in 2022 with products like Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus. Since then, she has expanded her product line to include gummies and capsules such as Lemme Sleep, Lemme Glow, and Lemme Purr.

ALSO READ: ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start 

Filed under

hollywood Kourtney kardashian latest entertainment news ozempic

Also Read

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox