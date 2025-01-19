Home
India Clinches Historic Victory in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

The Indian women’s team created history on Sunday by winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. In an exhilarating final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, the hosts defeated Nepal with an impressive scoreline of 78-40, showcasing their mastery of speed, strategy, and skill to claim the prestigious title.

India’s Dominant Performance in the Kho Kho Finals

India got off to a strong start in Turn 1, with their attackers taking control of the game early. The Indian players eliminated three batches of the Nepal team on seven occasions, securing 14 points in the process.
Captain Priyanka Ingle was in phenomenal form, scoring multiple touch points and leading India to a commanding 34-point lead. Nepal, on the other hand, struggled to make an impact and failed to secure any Dream Runs during this phase.

Despite some efforts by Nepal’s Manmati Dhami and B Samjhana, who managed to eliminate Vaishnavi Pawar and Priyanka Ingle respectively, India’s resilience shone through. B Chaithra took India’s first batch of Turn 2 into the Dream Run, pushing the team’s score higher. However, Nepal’s Dipa quickly completed an ALL OUT, giving her side a glimmer of hope.

On the occassion of the big win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s team. He shared a post on his official account on X, wishing the team.

Nepal’s Struggle to Keep Up

Nepal fought back in Turn 2 and managed to score 24 points, but they still trailed India by 11 points at halftime. India’s dominance continued into Turn 3, where the Nepal defenders struggled to find their rhythm.

BK Dipa of Nepal displayed a valiant effort, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Indians, who maintained their momentum.

Chaithra’s Dream Run Seals the Victory in Kho Kho

The decisive moment came in Turn 4 when India’s B Chaithra orchestrated a stunning Dream Run. The Indian team’s batch lasted an incredible 5 minutes and 14 seconds, adding a massive 44 points to their tally. With a final score of 78, India secured an emphatic victory and cemented their place in history as the first champions of the Kho Kho World Cup.

India’s Unstoppable Journey to the Title

India’s journey to the trophy was marked by outstanding performances throughout the tournament. The team dominated the group stages with commanding victories over South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia. In the quarter-finals, they outclassed Bangladesh and followed it up with a masterful performance against South Africa in the semi-finals.

A Historic Moment for Kho Kho

The Indian team’s victory not only marked a historic moment for the sport but also showcased the immense talent and potential of women athletes in the country. Skipper Priyanka Ingle, along with her teammates, displayed exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the competition.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup has set the stage for the sport’s growth on the global stage, and India’s historic triumph will undoubtedly inspire future generations of players to take up the game and aim for excellence.

Filed under

India Kho Kho World Cup

