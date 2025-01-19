Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Why Sachin Tendulkar Wanted His Last Match At Wankhede Stadium?

Tendulkar’s heartfelt request was graciously accepted by the BCCI, making his last match at the beloved stadium a truly special and personal moment.

Why Sachin Tendulkar Wanted His Last Match At Wankhede Stadium?

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed a deeply personal reason behind his decision to play his final match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Speaking at the ongoing celebrations for the stadium’s 50th anniversary, Tendulkar shared that before his last series was announced, he personally reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a heartfelt request. “I want my last match to be played in Mumbai for one very important reason,” he said.

The cricket icon explained that, after a remarkable 24-year career representing India, his mother had never seen him play in person. “At that time, her health was not good enough for her to travel, except to Wankhede,” Tendulkar added. “I wanted her to see for herself why I had been traveling all around the world for years, playing the sport I loved. Thankfully, the BCCI graciously accepted my request.”

The Iconic Wankhede

This moment became even more poignant during the celebrations at Wankhede, where the crowd erupted into chants of “Sachin, Sachin” as the cricket legend arrived at the stadium for the 50th anniversary event. The occasion, which commemorated the stadium’s rich history in Indian cricket, brought together cricketing greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, and others to pay tribute to Wankhede’s iconic role in shaping the sport’s history.

Among the highlights of the anniversary event was the launch of a commemorative coffee table book chronicling Wankhede’s legacy, as well as the unveiling of a special postal stamp. The grand celebrations were capped by a series of memorable performances, including a mesmerizing musical showcase by Ajay-Atul and Avadhoot Gupte, along with a stunning laser show.

Wankhede Stadium has not only witnessed some of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket, including Tendulkar’s own 2011 World Cup triumph, but it also remains a symbol of the sport’s emotional connection to the people of Mumbai and the nation.

