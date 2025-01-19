Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Nikhil Chaudhary’s Stellar Debut Over And ‘Gabru’ Celebration Steals The Spotlight In BBL Clash

In a thrilling BBL encounter between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, Nikhil Chaudhary made an instant impact by dismissing Sam Harper in his very first over, pulling off Shikhar Dhawan’s famous ‘Gabru’ celebration. (Read more below)

In an exhilarating BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, one player’s debut over became the talk of the game. Nikhil Chaudhary, who was making an immediate impact in the match, struck gold in his very first over, sending Sam Harper back to the pavilion with a brilliant delivery. This crucial wicket not only marked a memorable start to Chaudhary’s BBL campaign but also brought back a well-known celebration that caught everyone’s attention.

In the 6th over of the match, Chaudhary bowled a well-flighted delivery aimed at the stumps. Sam Harper, who had been looking to work the ball into the leg side, misjudged the line and played all around the ball, only to have it strike him in front of the stumps. The appeal was loud and clear, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger, giving Chaudhary his first breakthrough. Despite briefly consulting with his teammate, Harper chose not to review the decision. The wicket was significant for Chaudhary, who showcased both composure and accuracy in his first spell.

What made the moment even more memorable was Chaudhary’s famous ‘Gabru’ celebration, a gesture made famous by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The young bowler’s enthusiasm and joy in performing the celebration after dismissing Harper added a touch of fun and energy to the match, earning him a wave of appreciation from the crowd.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars were on a mission to post a formidable total, and they did so with remarkable confidence. After losing early wickets, including Thomas Rogers, the Stars’ recovery was led by Sam Harper (23) and Marcus Stoinis (32), who provided stability. However, the show truly belonged to Glenn Maxwell, whose explosive unbeaten 76 off just 32 balls, including five fours and six towering sixes, helped the Stars amass a mammoth 219/5.

Beau Webster also contributed with a rapid 50 off 30 balls, but it was Maxwell’s fireworks in the final overs that propelled the Stars to a commanding total. Hilton Cartwright (13) added some crucial runs, and Melbourne Stars finished strong, leaving the Hobart Hurricanes with a mountain to climb.

As the Stars set the Hurricanes an imposing target, all eyes are now on the pursuit, and the BBL contest promises to deliver more excitement in the coming overs.

Filed under

Glenn Maxwell explosive innings Nikhil Chaudhary BBL

