India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

India is gearing up to face Malaysia in an international friendly match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad. This upcoming encounter is the 33rd meeting between the two sides, with both having won 12 matches each and 8 draws, making this a highly anticipated clash. The match holds significance as both teams are closely ranked in the FIFA standings—India sits at 125th place, while Malaysia is just behind at 133rd. The Blue Tigers will look to key players such as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan to make an impact and steer India to their first win of 2024.

India’s Struggles and Malaysia’s Strong Form Heading into the Match

India, under new coach Manolo Marquez, have had a challenging year so far. With no wins in 2024, their record includes six defeats and four draws in the last 10 matches. Their form has been a concern, and they will be eager to secure a victory in front of their home crowd. The team will rely on experienced players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal and Sandesh Jhingan in defense to tighten up their play.

On the other hand, Malaysia enters the match in excellent form, having won four of their last five games. They most recently triumphed over Laos with a 3-1 scoreline on November 14. Their form and momentum make them formidable opponents, and they will be looking to continue their strong performances on Indian soil.

Key Players to Watch

India’s squad includes several key players who will be crucial to their performance against Malaysia. Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, a seasoned goalkeeper, will be pivotal in ensuring the defense holds strong. Sandesh Jhingan, one of India’s most reliable defenders, will play a critical role in organizing the defense and halting Malaysia’s attacking threats.

In midfield, players like Brandon Fernandes and Liston Colaco have the ability to control the game and create opportunities. Up front, the attacking duo of Manvir Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte will be tasked with breaking down Malaysia’s defense and finding the back of the net.

For Malaysia, forward Safawi Rasid has been in top form recently and will be one to watch. Additionally, defender Dion Cools and midfielder Natxo Insa provide a solid foundation for the Malaysian side, both capable of influencing the match at both ends of the pitch.

Match Details

Date : Monday, November 18, 2024

: Monday, November 18, 2024 Time : 7:30 PM IST

: 7:30 PM IST Venue: GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to Watch the India vs Malaysia Match

Live Streaming : The match will be available for live streaming on JioCinema.

: The match will be available for live streaming on JioCinema. TV Broadcast: Fans can catch the live telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

Squads for India vs Malaysia International Friendly

India

Goalkeepers : Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith Defenders : Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan

: Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan Midfielders : Thoiba Moirangthem, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan

: Thoiba Moirangthem, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

Malaysia

Goalkeepers : Syihan Hazmi, Haziq Nadzli, Azri Ghani

: Syihan Hazmi, Haziq Nadzli, Azri Ghani Defenders : Matthew Davies, Feroz Baharudin, Haqimi Azim, Harith Haiqal, Dominic Tan, Daniel Ting, Stuart Wilki, Adib Ra’op, Dion Cools

: Matthew Davies, Feroz Baharudin, Haqimi Azim, Harith Haiqal, Dominic Tan, Daniel Ting, Stuart Wilki, Adib Ra’op, Dion Cools Midfielders : Natxo Insa, Paulo Josue, Nooa Laine, Mukhairi Ajmal, Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid, Syamer Kutty Abba, Azam Azmi, Ubaidullah Shamsul

: Natxo Insa, Paulo Josue, Nooa Laine, Mukhairi Ajmal, Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid, Syamer Kutty Abba, Azam Azmi, Ubaidullah Shamsul Forwards: Arif Aiman, Romel Morales, Safwan Mazlan, Sergio Aguero, Syafiq Ahmad

What’s at Stake for India

This match is a critical one for India as they search for their first win of the year. Their form has been shaky, and a strong performance against a team like Malaysia is necessary to restore confidence ahead of future fixtures. With the Asian Cup coming up in 2024, India will need to demonstrate improvement, especially in terms of their attacking play and finishing. A victory against Malaysia could provide a much-needed morale boost for the team and their new coach, Manolo Marquez.

Looking Ahead

After this match, India will have their eyes on future international fixtures, with the 2024 AFC Asian Cup fast approaching. India’s performance in these friendlies will play a crucial role in shaping their preparations for the continental championship. Meanwhile, Malaysia will look to maintain their positive momentum as they aim to build towards upcoming competitive matches.