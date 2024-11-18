Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube Channel Set to Break Records

Ronaldo recently teased a high-profile collaboration, sharing with his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand that his next guest is "more famous even than Ronaldo himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube Channel Set to Break Records

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his official YouTube channel in August, and its growth has been nothing short of phenomenal. Within 24 hours, the channel amassed 20 million subscribers, and the number has since soared to nearly 67 million. Now, the Portuguese football legend is preparing for a major milestone that could make these figures seem small.

Teasing a Mystery Guest

Ronaldo recently teased a high-profile collaboration, sharing with his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand that his next guest is “more famous even than Ronaldo himself.” In a teaser video, Ronaldo confidently declared, “We are going to break the internet.” This revelation has sparked widespread speculation about the mystery guest.

Leaked Image Suggests MrBeast Collaboration

A leaked, partially redacted photograph has fueled rumors that Ronaldo’s next guest will be none other than YouTube megastar MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Known for his massive giveaways, record-breaking stunts, and strategic video optimization, MrBeast commands the largest channel on YouTube, boasting over 330 million subscribers. His most recent video attracted an astonishing 97 million views.

A Perfect Match

A collaboration between Ronaldo and MrBeast makes perfect sense, combining the football icon’s global appeal with the YouTube giant’s unparalleled digital reach. MrBeast has previously ventured into football-related content, including videos such as “We Flew Street Kids to the Soccer World Championship” and “MrBeast & iShowSpeed Show Their Football Skills in the YouTuber Match.”

Ronaldo’s YouTube Journey

At 39, Ronaldo continues to evolve his career off the field, embracing YouTube as a platform to connect with fans. With over 200 international caps, 135 goals for Portugal, and five Champions League trophies, Ronaldo’s legacy as one of the greatest footballers in history is secure. His success on YouTube appears equally unstoppable, ensuring that his influence remains strong even as he approaches retirement.

Breaking the Internet

With both Ronaldo and MrBeast involved, this collaboration is poised to be one of the biggest events in YouTube history, cementing Ronaldo’s status as a digital powerhouse. Fans eagerly await what promises to be an internet-breaking moment.

Read More : ‘I Almost Died, Lost Half My Blood’, Reveals Mike Tyson On X

Filed under

cristiano ronaldo Rio Ferdinand Ronaldo's Youtube Channel
Advertisement

Also Read

Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani...

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox