‘I Almost Died, Lost Half My Blood’, Reveals Mike Tyson On X

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has opened up about a serious health challenge he faced before stepping into the ring for an eight-round heavyweight bout against Jake “The Problem Child” Paul in Arlington, Texas.

The 58-year-old former world champion was originally scheduled to fight Paul on July 20. However, the bout was postponed due to Tyson suffering a severe ulcer flare-up, which required urgent medical attention. Despite his health struggles, Tyson eventually made his return to the ring at AT&T Stadium, where he fought valiantly against the younger Paul.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after the fight, Tyson shared details of his health ordeal. The iconic boxer revealed he had undergone eight blood transfusions in June after losing half of his blood and shedding 25 pounds during his hospitalization.

“This is one of those situations where you lose but still win,” Tyson wrote. “I almost died in June. I had eight blood transfusions, lost half my blood, and spent time in the hospital fighting to regain my health. Last night was a victory for me, not because of the outcome, but because I stood toe to toe for eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age. To do that in front of a packed Dallas Cowboys stadium, with my children watching, is a moment I’ll cherish forever. No regrets.”

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 16, 2024

The bout marked Tyson’s return to the ring after years of retirement, and his perseverance, despite significant health challenges, has further solidified his status as a sports icon.

Jake Paul Pays Tribute to Tyson

Jake Paul, 26, who emerged victorious in the bout, also expressed admiration for Tyson. Reflecting on his career and the event, Paul acknowledged Tyson’s contributions to boxing, calling him a trailblazer who revolutionized the sport.

“Mike Tyson was the original disruptor of boxing,” Paul wrote on X. “He took the sport by storm and became an icon. Sharing the ring with him is an honor I’ll never forget.”

Reflecting on how I have disrupted boxings old guard…and it finally hit me, Mike Tyson was the original disruptor. Took the entire sport by storm and became an icon. Goals are clear — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2024

Paul also thanked his supporters, the event organizers, and his team for making the fight a memorable experience.

“Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank you Netflix, thank you Jerry Jones, and above all, thank you to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me this opportunity. This night will forever be etched in my memory.”

Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank u Netflix, thank u Jerry Jones, thank u to my MVP team, thank u to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me a chance to share the ring with him, thank u to my family and close circle of friends..and above all, thank you God — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 16, 2024

A Legacy of Resilience

The bout between Tyson and Paul captivated fans worldwide, not only for the competitive spectacle but also for Tyson’s incredible display of resilience. His ability to overcome immense health challenges and return to the ring is a testament to his enduring fighting spirit, leaving an indelible mark on both the sport and his legacy.

