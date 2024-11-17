Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I Almost Died, Lost Half My Blood’, Reveals Mike Tyson On X

The iconic boxer revealed he had undergone eight blood transfusions in June after losing half of his blood and shedding 25 pounds during his hospitalization.

‘I Almost Died, Lost Half My Blood’, Reveals Mike Tyson On X

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has opened up about a serious health challenge he faced before stepping into the ring for an eight-round heavyweight bout against Jake “The Problem Child” Paul in Arlington, Texas.

The 58-year-old former world champion was originally scheduled to fight Paul on July 20. However, the bout was postponed due to Tyson suffering a severe ulcer flare-up, which required urgent medical attention. Despite his health struggles, Tyson eventually made his return to the ring at AT&T Stadium, where he fought valiantly against the younger Paul.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after the fight, Tyson shared details of his health ordeal. The iconic boxer revealed he had undergone eight blood transfusions in June after losing half of his blood and shedding 25 pounds during his hospitalization.

“This is one of those situations where you lose but still win,” Tyson wrote. “I almost died in June. I had eight blood transfusions, lost half my blood, and spent time in the hospital fighting to regain my health. Last night was a victory for me, not because of the outcome, but because I stood toe to toe for eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age. To do that in front of a packed Dallas Cowboys stadium, with my children watching, is a moment I’ll cherish forever. No regrets.”

The bout marked Tyson’s return to the ring after years of retirement, and his perseverance, despite significant health challenges, has further solidified his status as a sports icon.

Jake Paul Pays Tribute to Tyson

Jake Paul, 26, who emerged victorious in the bout, also expressed admiration for Tyson. Reflecting on his career and the event, Paul acknowledged Tyson’s contributions to boxing, calling him a trailblazer who revolutionized the sport.

“Mike Tyson was the original disruptor of boxing,” Paul wrote on X. “He took the sport by storm and became an icon. Sharing the ring with him is an honor I’ll never forget.”

Paul also thanked his supporters, the event organizers, and his team for making the fight a memorable experience.

“Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank you Netflix, thank you Jerry Jones, and above all, thank you to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me this opportunity. This night will forever be etched in my memory.”

A Legacy of Resilience

The bout between Tyson and Paul captivated fans worldwide, not only for the competitive spectacle but also for Tyson’s incredible display of resilience. His ability to overcome immense health challenges and return to the ring is a testament to his enduring fighting spirit, leaving an indelible mark on both the sport and his legacy.

Also Read: Who Wins The Miss Universe 2024? Marking 1st Of Her Country

Filed under

Jake Paul Jake Paul Pays Tribute to Tyson Mike Tyson
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox