INDIA VS BANGLADESH: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Gautam Gambhir Impressed With THIS Shot

Ashwin received cheers from the crowd for his crucial knock on his home ground, playing a vital role in rescuing India from a difficult situation.

Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a remarkable innings, guiding India to a strong position on the first day of the Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The Chennai-born cricketer showcased his class with a composed half-century, featuring a brilliant array of shots that earned admiration and surprise from both the enthusiastic crowd and India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

India, who batted first after Bangladesh won the toss, had a shaky start. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just six runs, edging Hasan Mahmud’s delivery to Najmul Shanto. Shubman Gill soon followed, dismissed for a duck by Mahmud, who also claimed the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli.

With the score at a troubling 34/3, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Pant was eventually caught by Liton Das off Mahmud’s bowling, while Jaiswal reached his fifty before falling to Nihad Rana. KL Rahul added 16 runs before being dismissed by Hasan Miraz.

Gautam Gambhir’s reaction after Ashwin’s cut shot for a boundary 👌 pic.twitter.com/WHi1k752cy — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) September 19, 2024

At 144/6, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin took charge, crafting an impressive triple-digit partnership that thrilled the home supporters. Both players reached their half-centuries, with Jadeja scoring 56 before the teams paused for drinks, while Ashwin remained unbeaten on 80.

In his innings, Ashwin entered at a precarious 144/6 and quickly made an impact alongside Jadeja. After the tea break, the duo returned with a clear strategy to put the Bangladesh bowlers on the back foot.

They immediately targeted Shakib Al Hasan, with Jadeja starting the over with a boundary. But it was Ashwin who stole the show with a powerful slog sweep off the third ball, sending it over the long-on boundary for his first six of the match. The shot left some fans in awe, amazed at how effortlessly Ashwin cleared the ropes.