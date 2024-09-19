Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
INDIA VS BANGLADESH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Feels Hosts Are In A ‘Good Position’ In First Test

Yashasvi played a 56-run knock from 118 balls at a strike rate of 47.46 on the first day. He slammed nine fours in his innings.

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday (September 19) said that the hosts are in a “good position” at the moment against Bangladesh in the Chennai Test.

Yashasvi played a 56-run knock from 118 balls at a strike rate of 47.46. He slammed nine fours.

Speaking at the post day press conference, Yashasvi said that the ball was “moving and seaming” at first in Chennai. He added that the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was also a bit damp.

The India opener showered praise on Bangladesh and said that the visitors bowled well.

“Initially, the ball was moving and seaming a bit and the wicket was a bit damp, so we took our time. But if you see, in the last session, we scored quite well. I think we are in a good position at the moment. The weather was cloudy at the start, so there was some help for bowlers. Yes, they bowled well, but we also scored runs off loose balls,” Yashasvi said.

MUST READ | Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin’s Partnership During First India-Bangladesh Test

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India. India’s top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6. Ashwin is unbeaten after scoring a century.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

ALSO READ | What Is Julio Rodriguez’s Net Worth? 23-Year-Old’s Blunder Against Yankees Leads To A Big Loss For Seattle Mariners

(With inputs from ANI)

