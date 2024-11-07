Indian Football Legend Syed Nayeemuddin Heartbroken Over Loss Of 1970 Asiad Bronze Medal

At 80, Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin, recently appointed as Telangana’s Brand Ambassador, is deeply troubled by the loss of his bronze medal from the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok. The former India defender, who is considered one of the best in the country’s football history, now finds himself searching for answers after the medal was lost during transit from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

“I don’t know what to do. It was lost in transit apparently from Kolkata to this place. I just asked my teammate in that bronze-medal-winning team, Shyam Thapa, to send a picture. It is a terrible loss,” Nayeemuddin shared in a conversation.

A Historic Achievement at the 1970 Asian Games

Despite his distress over the medal’s loss, Nayeemuddin continues to cherish the memories of India’s remarkable achievement at the 1970 Asian Games. The team defied expectations by winning the bronze, overcoming Japan in a tense final after losing to South Korea in the semifinals.

“Obviously, winning the Asiad bronze was the finest moment for me as a footballer,” he recalled. “We trained at Anjuman School in Mumbai before going, without any practice match, with not many expecting us to do well, and still won that medal. That achievement is immensely satisfying.”

Nayeemuddin, who was later named the ‘Indian Footballer of the Year,’ emphasized the significance of the victory, highlighting how the team’s collective effort led to their historic triumph. “We beat Japan for the bronze, and losing to South Korea in the semifinals — it’s no joke.”

Continuing to Contribute to Indian Football

Brushing aside his disappointment, Nayeemuddin focused on his ongoing contributions to the sport. Despite the loss of his medal, he spent time coaching the Telangana State team in preparation for the upcoming Santosh Trophy, guided by the encouragement of his former player, G.P. Palguna, who went on to have a successful career with the national team.

“I spent a couple of hours with the Telangana State team preparing for the Santosh Trophy championship,” he said. “It’s always great to pass on knowledge and help develop the next generation of players.”

Nayeemuddin’s Hopes for Indian Football’s Future

Looking forward, Nayeemuddin expressed his hopes for the growth of Indian football, especially through the Indian Super League (ISL). He believes foreign players and coaches bring value, but it is essential for Indian players to focus on mastering the basics of the game.

“Foreign players and coaches are okay, but any player should stick to the basics, master them to be a force to reckon with,” he explained. “Keep learning from every player, try to keep improving always.”

He also stressed the importance of nurturing young talent and dreaming big. “There is talent. But a lot depends on the young talent to dream big and work really hard,” he said. “The Telangana Football Association is doing a terrific job hosting so many national and international events. It should remind the current generation of the rich football history Hyderabad has.”

Looking Ahead: A Meeting with Telangana CM

Nayeemuddin is eager to meet with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and share his insights on the future of football in the state. “It would be great to meet him and share a few thoughts. I want to see Telangana win the Santosh Trophy,” the former India captain said, showing his continued passion for the game and his home state.

