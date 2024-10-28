India’s Another Record At Stake In Mumbai Test Against New Zealand

New Zealand now has their sights firmly set on a monumental achievement: becoming the first team to whitewash India in a Test series that comprises three or more matches.

New Zealand is basking in the glory of its recent triumph, having achieved the remarkable feat of ending India’s impressive unbeaten streak of 18 home Test series since 2012. This victory not only showcases the Kiwis’ skill but also sets them on the path to potentially making history. New Zealand now has their sights firmly set on a monumental achievement: becoming the first team to whitewash India in a Test series that comprises three or more matches.

India’s Past Struggles

To understand the significance of this moment, it’s important to look back at India’s previous struggles on home soil. The last time India failed to win a single Test match in a home series was back in 2000, when they faced South Africa in a two-match series. Under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar, India lost both matches—by four wickets in one and by an innings and 71 runs in the other, held in Mumbai and Bengaluru, respectively. This was a particularly challenging series for India, as they failed to surpass the 250-run mark in any of their four innings. South Africa, led by Hansie Cronje, showcased their dominance, with their highest score on the tour reaching an impressive 479 runs.

Historical Context

Here’s a summary of the occasions when India has failed to win a single match in a home Test series:

The last time India couldn’t secure a win in a three-match Test series was in 1997 against Sri Lanka. Once again, Tendulkar was at the helm, while Sri Lanka was captained by Arjuna Ranatunga. This historical backdrop adds weight to the current situation, as Rohit Sharma and his team are on the verge of repeating this unwanted record.

Current Stakes and Pressure

With New Zealand in a position to achieve a historic whitewash, the stakes couldn’t be higher for India. Not only does this potential outcome carry significant implications for national pride, but it also jeopardizes India’s position in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The upcoming matches are crucial, as India’s approach will be closely scrutinized, particularly given their recent performance on a turning pitch in Pune.

The Wankhede Stadium will serve as the backdrop for this critical phase, and India now faces the urgent task of winning nearly every match to secure a spot in the WTC final. With tensions running high and all eyes on the players, it remains to be seen how they will rise to the occasion and respond to the pressure. Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly watching India’s next steps, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes as they seek to avoid further disappointment on home soil.

Read More : Nicolas Pooran, Mayank And Bishnoi To Be Retained By LSG For 2025