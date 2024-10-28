Nicolas Pooran, Mayank And Bishnoi To Be Retained By LSG For 2025

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to retain several key players, including West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, Indian stars Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, along with uncapped talents Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni. The retention strategy comes amid speculation that KL Rahul, who has been the captain since LSG’s inception in 2022, will likely not be retained unless there is a last-minute change of mind from either party. In light of this, LSG will possess one right-to-match (RTM) card during the auction, giving them some flexibility in building their squad.

Financial Implications of Retention

The specific financial details regarding the contracts of these five players remain undisclosed. However, according to the IPL’s retention guidelines, retaining these players will result in a deduction of Rs 51 crores from LSG’s budget. Should the total amount for the retained players exceed this figure, a higher amount will be deducted from the Rs 120 crore budget allocated to each franchise for constructing their squads. This financial strategy emphasizes the importance of balancing talent retention with budget constraints, ensuring that LSG can still make impactful acquisitions during the auction.

Top Retentions and Player Performances

Among the players likely to be retained, Nicholas Pooran is expected to be the highest priority, followed closely by Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. Pooran had an impressive 2024 IPL season, scoring 499 runs in 14 matches, including three fifties. His performance placed him just behind KL Rahul, who amassed 520 runs during the same period. Pooran has emerged as a formidable force in T20 cricket this year, accumulating 2,251 runs in 68 matches, which includes a century and 15 fifties, all at a striking rate of 160.90. Additionally, he stepped in as interim captain and wicketkeeper when KL was sidelined due to injury, showcasing his leadership skills. LSG acquired Pooran for Rs 16 crore during the 2023 season, making him one of the franchise’s marquee players.

Mayank Yadav also made headlines in his debut IPL season, where he received two Player of the Match awards despite an injury-shortened run. He took seven wickets in just four matches while consistently bowling at speeds exceeding 150 kmph. His strong performances earned him a fast bowling contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and he made his international debut against Bangladesh recently. Mayank was signed by LSG for Rs 20 lakhs in the 2024 season, indicating the franchise’s faith in his potential.

Ravi Bishnoi, retained ahead of IPL 2022 for Rs 4 crores, has continued to shine. He played a pivotal role in helping LSG reach the playoffs that season, claiming 13 wickets at an impressive average of 13.44. His successful stint in the IPL earned him an international debut, and although he took 10 wickets in 14 matches last season, he demonstrated improved performance in 2023, capturing 16 wickets.

Emerging Talents

Uncapped youngsters Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan have also been crucial to LSG’s success. Both were signed for Rs 20 lakhs each during the 2022 auction and have quickly become integral to the team. Badoni is known for his aggressive middle-order batting, and his standout season came in 2023, where he scored 238 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 138. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a valuable asset, and he recently represented India A in the Emerging Team’s Asia Cup.

Mohsin Khan, a tall left-arm fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh, made an impressive debut in the 2022 season, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of under six in just nine matches. After a serious injury that nearly sidelined him, Mohsin made a commendable return during the 2023 IPL, capturing 10 wickets in 10 matches. His resilience and skill make him a player to watch in the upcoming seasons.

In summary, LSG’s retention strategy highlights a balanced mix of established talents and emerging stars, setting the stage for a competitive run in IPL 2025.