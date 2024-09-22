India’s Men And Women Win Historic Golds At Chess Olympiad

Men's and women's chess teams secured their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

India made history on Sunday as both its men’s and women’s chess teams secured their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

In the final round, the men’s team triumphed over Slovenia, with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanadhaa winning their matches. Meanwhile, the women’s team dominated Azerbaijan, clinching the title with a score of 3.5-0.5.

Previously, the Indian men had won bronze medals in 2014 and 2022, while the women’s team earned bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.