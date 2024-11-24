IPL Auction 2025 : David Warner Unsold On First Day Of IPL Auction

Australian cricket legend David Warner was left without a team as the franchises passed on the opportunity to bid for the veteran opener during Day one of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Despite having been a key figure in the IPL since its inception in 2009, Warner, who is the highest overseas run-scorer in the tournament’s history, found himself unsold in the initial rounds of the auction.

Warner’s Remarkable IPL Journey

Warner, 38, has amassed 6,565 runs in the IPL, averaging a remarkable strike rate of 140. His contributions have made him one of the most respected players in the history of the league. Over his 15-year IPL career, Warner has been instrumental for every team he’s played for, including Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has won the prestigious Orange Cap three times, showcasing his consistency and dominance with the bat. Most notably, he led SRH to their first IPL title in 2016, scoring 848 runs at an impressive strike rate of 151.42.

A Decline in Recent Form

Despite his outstanding IPL legacy, recent seasons have seen a dip in Warner’s performance. In the 2024 season, playing for Delhi Capitals, Warner appeared in only eight matches, managing a modest 168 runs. While he has always been a reliable opener, his age and diminishing form have led to concerns among franchises.

Warner’s Retirement Announcement

Compounding the situation, Warner also announced his international retirement following Australia’s early exit from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While this declaration signaled the end of his international career, Warner remains focused on his IPL future, but his unsold status on Day One has left many surprised, considering his immense contributions to the league.

Possibility of a Late Bid

Though Warner went unsold in the first round, there remains a possibility of him being picked up during the accelerated round on Day Two of the auction. Given his legacy and experience, some teams may still consider him a valuable addition to their squads, especially in a leadership or mentor role.

Other Notable Players Left Unsold

In addition to Warner, India’s Devdutt Padikkal, a promising young opener, also found himself without a bidder during the night’s proceedings, marking a surprise development in the auction. It remains to be seen whether these high-profile players will attract offers as the auction progresses.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is proving to be full of unexpected turns, with veterans like Warner now potentially facing an uncertain future in the tournament, despite their impressive careers. As franchises continue to finalize their squads, it’s clear that the IPL’s competitive landscape is evolving, with newer and younger players also getting their chance.