IPL AUCTION 2025: Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Record! Can He Live Up To The Hype?

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history during the ongoing IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, becoming the most expensive player ever sold in the league. Pant’s ₹26.75 crore price tag not only made him the highest-priced player in the auction but also broke the previous record set by Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore earlier in the same auction. This historic deal left fans and cricket experts alike buzzing.

In a twist of humor, netizens were quick to flood social media with playful warnings for Pant, particularly regarding the strict nature of his new team owner, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With this record-breaking move, Pant now faces high expectations to perform in the upcoming IPL season, having moved past Shreyas Iyer’s record and surpassing previous heavyweights like Mitchell Starc, who fetched ₹24.75 crore before IPL 2024.

Aa rahe hain, humari team me chaar chaand lagane, Rishabh bhaiya 🔥

Pant’s return to the cricketing fold, following his recovery from a horrific accident, has added to his hype. He played a crucial role in India’s success during the T20 World Cup 2024, helping the team end its ICC title drought. Despite the Delhi Capitals’ failure to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024, Pant’s performances with the bat were solid, scoring 446 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40. His IPL journey is expected to be closely followed, especially with the enormous price tag now attached to his name.

