Netizens React To KL Rahul’s IPL 2025 Auction Deal: ‘A Steal For Delhi Capitals!’

In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2025 auction, veteran wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹14 crores on November 24. The 32-year-old cricketer, who was widely expected to fetch over ₹20 crores, ended up securing a deal well below expectations.

The bidding started off with a fierce contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but it was Delhi Capitals that ultimately claimed Rahul after a brief competition with Chennai Super Kings. In a noteworthy twist, Rahul’s former franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, chose not to exercise their Right-To-Match (RTM) option, sealing the deal for DC.

KL Rahul, a former Orange Cap winner in 2020, has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL over the past few seasons. With an impressive career average of 45 and a strike rate of 134.61, Rahul has proven himself as a top-order batsman. In addition to his batting prowess, Rahul also provides an excellent wicket-keeping option, further enhancing his value in the IPL.

Rahul has also captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past, leading the latter to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Given his leadership skills and consistent performances, it’s no surprise that fans on Twitter were quick to praise DC’s acquisition, with many calling the deal a “steal” considering the price tag of under ₹15 crores.

As Delhi Capitals bolstered their squad with this significant acquisition, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming season to see how KL Rahul performs under his new franchise.