IPL Auction 2025 : Kagiso Rabada Joins Gujarat Titans For Rs 10.75 Crore

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been signed by Gujarat Titans for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The bidding war for the 29-year-old fast bowler was intense, with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore also in the fray. However, it was the Titans who emerged victorious after a prolonged battle, securing one of the most sought-after pacers in the tournament.

Rabada’s Departure from Punjab Kings

Rabada was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this year’s IPL auction after spending the last three seasons with the franchise. Despite his significant contributions, Punjab decided not to exercise the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him, paving the way for other teams to bid for his services. This decision ensured that Rabada’s signature was sealed by Gujarat Titans, marking a fresh chapter in his IPL career.

Gujarat Titans’ Strategic Acquisition

Following the acquisition, Gujarat Titans’ batting and assistant coach, Parthiv Patel, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We wanted to buy our no. 1 bowler and no. 1 batter from the marquee set and we have both.” Patel was referring to the successful signing of Rabada and England’s Jos Buttler, who was also secured by the Titans. This combination of a top-tier bowler and a premier batter reflects Gujarat Titans’ strategy to strengthen their squad and maintain a balanced team heading into the 2025 season.

Rabada’s Impressive IPL Legacy

Rabada’s IPL journey has been nothing short of spectacular. He began his career with Delhi Capitals in 2017, quickly establishing himself as one of the premier pacers in T20 cricket. Over the next five years, Rabada was instrumental in Delhi’s bowling attack, consistently taking wickets and playing a pivotal role in their campaigns. He has taken 117 wickets in 80 matches at an impressive economy rate, further underlining his skill and consistency in the tournament.

Rabada’s standout performance came in the 2020 IPL season, where he finished as the Purple Cap winner, claiming 30 wickets in just 17 matches. His ability to bowl in the death overs and his skill at picking up wickets in all phases of the game have made him a prized asset for any IPL franchise.

Rabada’s T20 Expertise

Apart from his IPL record, Rabada is a seasoned T20 player globally. With 211 T20 matches under his belt, he has claimed 264 wickets in the format, showcasing his prowess in short-format cricket. His experience playing in various T20 leagues around the world adds valuable depth to the Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack.

Rabada’s inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad provides them with a strong, experienced pace option alongside other key players, helping to fortify their bowling line-up for the upcoming season. As Gujarat Titans look to defend their title in IPL 2025, Rabada’s addition is sure to bolster their chances, and his wealth of experience could play a crucial role in guiding the team to further success.

As the 2025 IPL season approaches, Rabada’s signing by Gujarat Titans marks one of the more significant moves in this year’s auction. His ability to turn games with the ball and provide crucial breakthroughs will be vital for his new franchise. Fans and analysts alike will be eager to see how Rabada performs in the Titans’ setup and whether his impact can help the team achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.