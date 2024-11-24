Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
IPL Auction 2025: Top Players Sold For Crores – Lucknow Super Giants’ Big Win With Pant

Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, surpassing Shreyas Iyer's recent record, with a staggering ₹27 crore deal to Lucknow Super Giants. The auction saw several notable players being sold for astronomical amounts, with intense competition between the franchises to secure top talents.

IPL Auction 2025: Top Players Sold For Crores – Lucknow Super Giants' Big Win With Pant

The IPL Auction 2025 kicked off with dramatic bidding wars, setting new records for the costliest players in the history of the tournament. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, surpassing Shreyas Iyer’s recent record, with a staggering ₹27 crore deal to Lucknow Super Giants. The auction saw several notable players being sold for astronomical amounts, with intense competition between the franchises to secure top talents.

Minutes before Pant’s record-breaking deal, Punjab Kings made a bold move by securing Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, breaking Mitchell Starc’s previous record of ₹24.75 crore from last year’s auction. Arshdeep Singh was the first player to be sold, fetching ₹18 crore as Punjab Kings used their Right To Match (RTM) card to outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans joined the action by buying Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore and Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore. Marquee Set 2 saw several top Indian bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj fetching impressive bids. Chahal was sold for ₹18 crore to Punjab Kings, Shami was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crore, and Siraj went to Gujarat Titans for ₹12.25 crore.

KL Rahul, the Indian opener, was another major name to command a high bid, with Delhi Capitals securing him for ₹14 crore. The bidding wars on Day 1 set the stage for an exciting two-day auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

IPL Auction 2025: Full List of Sold and Unsold Players

Marquee Set 1:

  • Arshdeep Singh (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore (RTM card).
  • Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹10.75 crore.
  • Shreyas Iyer (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore.
  • Jos Buttler (England): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 crore.
  • Mitchell Starc (Australia): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore.
  • Rishabh Pant (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore (new IPL auction record).

Marquee Set 2:

  • Mohammed Shami (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crore.
  • David Miller (South Africa): Base price ₹1.5 crore, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹7.5 crore.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore.
  • Mohammed Siraj (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹12.25 crore.
  • Liam Livingstone (England): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹8.75 crore.
  • KL Rahul (India): Base price ₹2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore.

The IPL Auction 2025 is proving to be a game-changer, with franchises spending big on players who can potentially bring success in the upcoming season. The bidding wars, high-value deals, and the strategies of the teams will be crucial in determining the outcome of this season.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Becomes IPL’s Expensive Player With ₹26.75 Crore Deal – Here’s How He Did It!

Filed under

ipl auction IPL AUCTION 2025 IPL costliest players Kagiso Rabada kl rahul Lucknow Super Giants Mohammed Shami Punjab Kings Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Yuzvendra Chahal
