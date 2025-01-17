Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Is The Indian Government Really Launching A ₹7 Coin for ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni?

However, the government has since debunked the rumour, confirming that no such coin is being issued.

Is The Indian Government Really Launching A ₹7 Coin for ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni?

A viral image featuring a gold-coloured ₹7 coin, depicting cricket legend MS Dhoni and the inscription “Trophy Collector,” had fans buzzing with excitement. The image circulated widely on social media. Fans believe that the Indian government would issue the coin in recognition of Dhoni’s remarkable contribution to Indian cricket. However, it turns out that this claim is nothing more than a baseless rumour.

The Viral Coin Image: What Was Circulating?

The image in question showed a gold ₹7 coin, purportedly bearing Dhoni’s likeness on one side, along with the phrase “Trophy Collector.” According to the claim, the Reserve Bank of India was preparing to release this coin to honour the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Fans across social media platforms quickly shared the image, expressing their excitement at what they believed would be an official tribute to Dhoni’s legendary career.

The Final Word: No ₹7 Coin For Dhoni… Yet!

The claim of a ₹7 coin being launched in honour of MS Dhoni is false. Indian government has refuted the rumour, and there are no current plans for such a coin. While Dhoni’s contributions to cricket are monumental, any potential recognition in the form of a commemorative coin remains speculative. Fans, however, can rest assured that Dhoni’s legacy in Indian cricket is secure, and no digital rumour can undermine the significant impact he has had on the sport.

Department Of Economic Affairs Sets The Record Straight

Department of Economic Affairs issued a clarification through the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The statement fully denied the existence of any such announcement. Department confirmed that no plans were in place to launch a ₹7 coin featuring MS Dhoni’s image, calling the circulating image a doctored creation likely an AI-generated hoax.

Although the ₹7 coin rumour has been debunked, Dhoni’s legacy remains intact and continues to inspire future generations of cricketers and fans alike.

The Indian government has a long-standing tradition of issuing commemorative coins, typically in honour of important figures and milestones. Past examples include coins featuring the likenesses of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

