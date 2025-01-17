Tiger Woods’ Golf Tournament Relocated Due to Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

The PGA Tour has announced the relocation of The Genesis Invitational, organized by Tiger Woods’ foundation, due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. Originally set for Riviera Country Club, the prestigious tournament will now be held at a different venue in February, with Woods expressing his support for those affected.

The PGA Tour has announced that The Genesis Invitational, an esteemed golf tournament organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation, will relocate this year due to the catastrophic wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. Originally scheduled to take place at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades from February 13 to 16, the event will now be held at a different venue.

PGA Tour Expresses Concern

In a statement released Thursday, the PGA Tour expressed its primary concern for the well-being of those impacted by the unprecedented wildfires. “Our focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles,” the statement read.

The statement further conveyed gratitude for the heroic efforts of first responders who are working tirelessly to contain the fires. “We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires,” the PGA Tour added.

Tiger Woods’ On The Decision

Respecting the ongoing crisis, the decision was made to shift the 2025 Genesis Invitational to an alternate location. “Out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days,” the statement noted.

As of now, the wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 27 people, with firefighters still battling the flames across Los Angeles County. However, there is cautious optimism as fire crews work to make headway ahead of another round of high winds expected to exacerbate the fires next week.

More than 170,000 residents remain under evacuation orders, and many may be displaced for months as recovery efforts continue.

Tiger Woods Expresses Loss

The Genesis Invitational is one of the signature events on the PGA Tour and was formerly known as the Los Angeles Open. For years, the Riviera Country Club has served as its long-time host, making this relocation a significant change for the tournament.

In response to the devastation caused by the fires, Tiger Woods, a California native, shared his thoughts earlier this week. “The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home. My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss,” Woods expressed on X (formerly Twitter).

Woods also extended his gratitude to the first responders who have been working around the clock to protect the community. “Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the community of Los Angeles,” he wrote.

