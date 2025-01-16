The 18-minute address was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and First Son Hunter Biden. The speech marked the conclusion of Biden’s presidency, setting the stage for the incoming Trump administration.

President Joe Biden delivered his final address as President of the United States on Wednesday, reflecting on his administration’s achievements and issuing warnings for the future.

The 82-year-old leader shared his thoughts on critical topics, including the Gaza ceasefire deal, the role of his vice president, and pressing global challenges. Below are the key highlights from his speech:

Acknowledging Credit for Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Biden emphasized that his administration spearheaded the negotiation and development of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. He expressed pride in the role his team played in laying the groundwork for the agreement. This acknowledgment comes amidst reports suggesting that President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East nominee, Steve Witkoff, played a significant role in encouraging Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to finalize the deal.

Praising Kamala Harris’ Contribution

The outgoing president described Vice President Kamala Harris as an invaluable partner during his time in office. Reflecting on the challenging period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden stated, “Every day, I committed to serving as president for all Americans during one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history.” He credited Harris with playing a crucial role in navigating these difficulties.

Warning Against Unchecked Presidential Powers

Biden expressed concerns over the potential dangers of unchecked presidential authority. He highlighted that wealth, influence, and unregulated power could pose significant threats to the nation’s democracy. This served as a cautionary note to future leaders and policymakers.

Addressing the Risks of Artificial Intelligence

In his speech, Biden shed light on the growing challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI). He warned that AI could introduce new risks to privacy, employment, and national security. The president called for responsible management of AI technologies to protect fundamental rights and democratic values.

Climate Change and Los Angeles Wildfires

Biden also addressed the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, linking them to the broader issue of climate change. He described climate change as an “existential threat” and urged the nation to take urgent and meaningful action to mitigate its impacts.

A Brief Yet Impactful Farewell

The 18-minute address was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and First Son Hunter Biden. The speech marked the conclusion of Biden’s presidency, setting the stage for the incoming Trump administration.

This historic address underscored President Biden’s reflections on his tenure and his vision for the future challenges and opportunities facing the United States.