Trump Inauguration : Here Are The List Of Top Politicians And Tech Giants To Attend The Ceremony

As the date for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration draws closer, the guest list for the event is beginning to take shape.

As the date for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration draws closer, the guest list for the event is beginning to take shape. The upcoming ceremony on January 20, 2025, promises to be a highly anticipated occasion, with numerous high-profile individuals from the political, business, and tech sectors confirmed to attend. Here’s a look at some of the most notable attendees so far.

Political Leaders and Former Presidents

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden confirmed that he would attend the inauguration, marking a significant moment in the peaceful transfer of power. This decision comes after Trump notably skipped Biden’s inauguration in 2021, breaking a longstanding tradition of outgoing presidents attending their successors’ swearing-in ceremonies. Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama will be present at the inauguration, though his wife, Michelle Obama, will not attend. Obama’s participation follows a tradition of former presidents attending the inaugurations of their successors, except in 2021 when Trump skipped Biden’s ceremony. Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will also attend the event. They are continuing the tradition of former presidents supporting the transition of power, despite differing political views. Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton

Both Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have confirmed their attendance. Notably, Hillary Clinton attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, despite losing the 2016 election to him. This marks a continuation of her willingness to support the peaceful transfer of power.

Tech Giants and Business Leaders

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will attend the inauguration. Musk, who has been a prominent supporter of Trump and even contributed millions to his campaign, is expected to play a key role in the new administration, having been tapped to co-lead Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE). Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder and owner of aerospace company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, will also be in attendance. Bezos has expressed optimism about the Trump administration’s space policy and is likely to play a key role in future discussions on the subject. Mark Zuckerberg

Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will attend, joining Musk and Bezos at the event. The trio of tech moguls will be seated near former presidents, lawmakers, and other key figures, making their presence one of the most notable at the event.

A Ceremony That Reflects Global and Domestic Influence

Trump’s inauguration will not only feature prominent political figures but also a group of influential figures from the business and technology sectors. With former presidents, high-profile business leaders, and tech industry giants in attendance, the event will symbolize the ongoing power shifts in the political and business landscapes of the U.S.

This mix of political tradition and corporate influence will shape the atmosphere of the inauguration, with conversations about future policies, including technology and space exploration, expected to take center stage.

Read More : Security Agencies Warn That Trump’s Inauguration Could Be Targeted By Violent Extremists