Could Trump’s Inauguration Be Targetted by Violent Extremists? Agencies Warn

With the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump set for January 20, 2025, U.S. national security agencies are warning that the event could become a target for violent extremists. Despite no specific credible threats, the heightened political environment and previous violent incidents involving Trump have led to significant security measures being put in place to ensure the safety of the president-elect and the event.

Increased Threats Following Previous Assassination Attempts

Since two assassination attempts during Trump’s 2024 campaign and recent attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, U.S. authorities have been on high alert. Intelligence agencies have expressed concerns that some perpetrators may view the swearing-in ceremony as their “last opportunity” to impact the election results through violence. A threat assessment compiled by the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, and other agencies highlights several potential scenarios, including bomb hoaxes, drone flights, swatting calls, and vehicle-ramming attacks.

Additionally, foreign terrorists and domestic extremists are considered possible threats. The threat assessment also mentions that Iran may be motivated by revenge for the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, with reports indicating that online platforms have seen calls for violence against Trump.

Massive Security Operation in Place

In light of these warnings, U.S. law enforcement is preparing an extensive security operation for the inauguration. Approximately 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel will be deployed to secure the event, including 4,000 officers reinforced in Washington D.C. from across the country. Nearly 1,000 additional officers will support Capitol Police in safeguarding the inauguration.

The Secret Service, FBI, and other agencies are coordinating efforts to protect the event, with a dedicated planning team from Capitol Police that has been working on securing the inauguration since May 2024. Former counterterrorism official John Cohen emphasizes that the threat environment surrounding this inauguration is even more dangerous than it was in 2021, citing the assassination attempts on Trump and the broader societal acceptance of violence as a means of political expression.

Security Measures to Prevent Violence

To mitigate potential risks, authorities are implementing stringent security measures. These will include physical security barriers, street closures, and the deployment of uniformed law enforcement officers. Undercover agents will also be stationed at strategic locations, while National Guard members will be present in key areas. Given the volatile and dangerous environment, security forces are determined to ensure a peaceful transfer of power while preventing any acts of violence that may disrupt the proceedings.

The 2025 inauguration will not only mark a pivotal moment in U.S. politics but will also be one of the most heavily secured public events in history, as officials work tirelessly to protect the president-elect and the integrity of the democratic process.