Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Could Trump’s Inauguration Be Targetted by Violent Extremists? Agencies Warn

With the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump set for January 20, 2025, U.S. national security agencies are warning that the event could become a target for violent extremists.

Could Trump’s Inauguration Be Targetted by Violent Extremists? Agencies Warn

With the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump set for January 20, 2025, U.S. national security agencies are warning that the event could become a target for violent extremists. Despite no specific credible threats, the heightened political environment and previous violent incidents involving Trump have led to significant security measures being put in place to ensure the safety of the president-elect and the event.

Increased Threats Following Previous Assassination Attempts

Since two assassination attempts during Trump’s 2024 campaign and recent attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, U.S. authorities have been on high alert. Intelligence agencies have expressed concerns that some perpetrators may view the swearing-in ceremony as their “last opportunity” to impact the election results through violence. A threat assessment compiled by the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, and other agencies highlights several potential scenarios, including bomb hoaxes, drone flights, swatting calls, and vehicle-ramming attacks.

Additionally, foreign terrorists and domestic extremists are considered possible threats. The threat assessment also mentions that Iran may be motivated by revenge for the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, with reports indicating that online platforms have seen calls for violence against Trump.

Massive Security Operation in Place

In light of these warnings, U.S. law enforcement is preparing an extensive security operation for the inauguration. Approximately 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel will be deployed to secure the event, including 4,000 officers reinforced in Washington D.C. from across the country. Nearly 1,000 additional officers will support Capitol Police in safeguarding the inauguration.

The Secret Service, FBI, and other agencies are coordinating efforts to protect the event, with a dedicated planning team from Capitol Police that has been working on securing the inauguration since May 2024. Former counterterrorism official John Cohen emphasizes that the threat environment surrounding this inauguration is even more dangerous than it was in 2021, citing the assassination attempts on Trump and the broader societal acceptance of violence as a means of political expression.

Security Measures to Prevent Violence

To mitigate potential risks, authorities are implementing stringent security measures. These will include physical security barriers, street closures, and the deployment of uniformed law enforcement officers. Undercover agents will also be stationed at strategic locations, while National Guard members will be present in key areas. Given the volatile and dangerous environment, security forces are determined to ensure a peaceful transfer of power while preventing any acts of violence that may disrupt the proceedings.

The 2025 inauguration will not only mark a pivotal moment in U.S. politics but will also be one of the most heavily secured public events in history, as officials work tirelessly to protect the president-elect and the integrity of the democratic process.

Read More : Global Leaders And Tech Giants Invited to Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Full Guest List Revealed

Filed under

Trump's Inaugaration Trump's Swearing-In

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: ₹7,500 Crore Budget Set To Generate ₹2 Lakh Crore Revenue

Mahakumbh 2025: ₹7,500 Crore Budget Set To Generate ₹2 Lakh Crore Revenue

Trump Inauguration : Here Are The List Of Top Politicians And Tech Giants To Attend The Ceremony

Trump Inauguration : Here Are The List Of Top Politicians And Tech Giants To Attend...

Global Leaders And Tech Giants Invited to Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Full Guest List Revealed

Global Leaders And Tech Giants Invited to Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Full Guest List Revealed

Lightning, Thunder And Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR At Midnight, Watch

Lightning, Thunder And Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR At Midnight, Watch

German Defence Ministry Shuts Down Accounts On Elon Musk’s X Due To Concerns Over Factual Debate

German Defence Ministry Shuts Down Accounts On Elon Musk’s X Due To Concerns Over Factual...

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox