Global Leaders And Tech Giants Invited to Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Full Guest List Revealed

President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for January 20, 2025, is garnering significant international attention. The event is expected to be a grand affair, with a mix of political figures, foreign leaders, and industry moguls from around the world, all of whom are invited to attend or have expressed their interest. The diplomatic importance of the occasion is highlighted by the diverse range of global figures who will join the event, signaling the weight of this transition in U.S. leadership on the world stage.

High-Profile Global Guests

Trump’s second-term inauguration is shaping up to be a major diplomatic event, as several prominent leaders from across the globe are expected to attend. The invitations have gone out to some of Trump’s closest allies, many of whom share similar populist and conservative ideologies. Among the most notable invitees is Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, Xi has been invited personally by Trump, marking a continuation of efforts to maintain an open dialogue with both allies and adversaries. However, sources suggest that Xi may send a senior representative, such as Vice President Han Zheng or Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to attend in his place.

Other European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have also received invitations. Meloni, who shares a strong bond with Trump, has expressed her intention to attend if her schedule permits, while Orban’s attendance remains uncertain. Both leaders have previously shown support for Trump, and their presence at the ceremony would underscore the alignment of conservative political movements across the Atlantic. The inclusion of such leaders speaks volumes about the growing ties between Trump and populist governments, which could have long-term implications for global political dynamics.

Key Latin American and Asian Representation

From Latin America, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and Argentina’s newly elected president, Javier Milei, are also expected to attend Trump’s inauguration. Bukele, a longtime Trump supporter, further strengthens diplomatic ties between their two administrations, while Milei’s invitation highlights his close relationship with the U.S. and the Republican Party. The presence of these leaders underscores the growing influence of conservative governments in Latin America, which share common ground with Trump’s political agenda.

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, has also confirmed his attendance, marking a continued commitment to strong U.S.-Japan relations under Trump’s second term. Japan, as one of the U.S.’s key allies in Asia, is keen to reinforce its partnership with the incoming administration, particularly in the face of ongoing security challenges in the region.

India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who has confirmed his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony. Jaishankar’s participation reflects the importance of India-U.S. relations, which have seen significant growth in recent years. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Jaishankar will also engage in bilateral discussions with key dignitaries attending the event, further strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

U.S. Industry and Political Figures

In addition to world leaders, the inauguration will also attract influential figures from the U.S. business and political spheres. Among them, far-right French politician Eric Zemmour, long-time Trump ally Nigel Farage from the UK, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have all confirmed their attendance. Their presence reflects the blend of political influence and business connections that Trump continues to nurture during his time in office.

The gathering of such a diverse group of attendees at the inauguration speaks to Trump’s broad international influence and his ability to build strategic relationships with both foreign leaders and domestic political and business figures. As the ceremony approaches, the world watches closely to see how these relationships will shape U.S. foreign policy and its global standing during Trump’s second term.

Donald Trump’s inauguration promises to be a landmark event in U.S. politics, drawing leaders from around the world who are expected to play significant roles in shaping the global political landscape over the next several years. The presence of figures such as Xi Jinping, Giorgia Meloni, and Viktor Orban underscores the strategic alliances Trump has cultivated, while the participation of leaders from Latin America and Asia highlights the global reach of his influence. As the swearing-in ceremony approaches, the world will closely observe how these relationships evolve and how they impact the direction of U.S. foreign policy in the years to come.